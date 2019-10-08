Maha polls: 4 of 5 Subhash Patils withdraw their candidature in Alibaug

mumbai

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 23:46 IST

Four of the five candidates with the same name, Subhash Patil, from Alibaug have withdrawn their candidatures. All four were independents who wanted to take on sitting Peasants and Workers Party of India (PWP) MLA Subhash Prabhakar Patil.

Hindustan Times had reported about the contest on October 2. PWP’s Subhash Prabhakar Patil filed his nomination on October 1, along with four independents, Subhash Laxman Patil, Subhash Janardan Patil, Subhash Gangaram Patil and Subhash Damodar Patil. However, the four candidates withdrew their names by October 7, the last day to withdraw candidature. A total of 3,239 candidates are in the fray in the state.

Earlier, during the Lok Sabha polls, NCP’s senior leader Sunil Tatkare who contested from the Raigad constituency had faced a similar situation, with two other independent candidates with the same name.

Sitting MLA Subhash Patil on Tuesday told HT: “The four candidates withdrew their candidature because they realised that they will not win.”

The PWP is fighting polls in alliance with the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), however, in case of Alibaug and Pen, the Congress has fielded candidates against PWP. Congress candidate from Alibaug Shraddha Thakur said, “We are in alliance with the PWP and NCP, but in case of Pen and Alibaug, our party has fielded a candidate against alliance partner PWP owing to demands from local party workers.”

Meanwhile, in the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance, the seat has gone to the Sena. A total of 13 candidates are contesting from Alibaug.

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 23:46 IST