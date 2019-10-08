e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 08, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Oct 09, 2019

Maha polls: 4 of 5 Subhash Patils withdraw their candidature in Alibaug

mumbai Updated: Oct 08, 2019 23:46 IST
Mehul R Thakkar
Mehul R Thakkar
Hindustantimes
         

Four of the five candidates with the same name, Subhash Patil, from Alibaug have withdrawn their candidatures. All four were independents who wanted to take on sitting Peasants and Workers Party of India (PWP) MLA Subhash Prabhakar Patil.

Hindustan Times had reported about the contest on October 2. PWP’s Subhash Prabhakar Patil filed his nomination on October 1, along with four independents, Subhash Laxman Patil, Subhash Janardan Patil, Subhash Gangaram Patil and Subhash Damodar Patil. However, the four candidates withdrew their names by October 7, the last day to withdraw candidature. A total of 3,239 candidates are in the fray in the state.

Earlier, during the Lok Sabha polls, NCP’s senior leader Sunil Tatkare who contested from the Raigad constituency had faced a similar situation, with two other independent candidates with the same name.

Sitting MLA Subhash Patil on Tuesday told HT: “The four candidates withdrew their candidature because they realised that they will not win.”

The PWP is fighting polls in alliance with the Congress and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), however, in case of Alibaug and Pen, the Congress has fielded candidates against PWP. Congress candidate from Alibaug Shraddha Thakur said, “We are in alliance with the PWP and NCP, but in case of Pen and Alibaug, our party has fielded a candidate against alliance partner PWP owing to demands from local party workers.”

Meanwhile, in the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance, the seat has gone to the Sena. A total of 13 candidates are contesting from Alibaug.

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 23:46 IST

top news
China’s Xi says he’s watching Kashmir, supports Pak’s core interests: Report
China’s Xi says he’s watching Kashmir, supports Pak’s core interests: Report
Oct 09, 2019 15:26 IST
Nobel Prize in Chemistry awarded for development of lithium-ion batteries
Nobel Prize in Chemistry awarded for development of lithium-ion batteries
Oct 09, 2019 15:38 IST
Congress to boycott local polls in Jammu and Kashmir; PDP, NC also iffy
Congress to boycott local polls in Jammu and Kashmir; PDP, NC also iffy
Oct 09, 2019 14:38 IST
PM Modi’s special aircraft, landing next June, may be called Air Force One
PM Modi’s special aircraft, landing next June, may be called Air Force One
Oct 09, 2019 13:49 IST
Imran Khan govt breaks record, borrows Rs 7500 bn in 1st year of its tenure
Imran Khan govt breaks record, borrows Rs 7500 bn in 1st year of its tenure
Oct 09, 2019 13:24 IST
Kerala’s serial killer Jolly Joseph planned more murders: Cops
Kerala’s serial killer Jolly Joseph planned more murders: Cops
Oct 09, 2019 13:20 IST
Why you need Valium when dealing with immigration officers
Why you need Valium when dealing with immigration officers
Oct 09, 2019 14:42 IST
Zaheer Khan gives an even cheekier reply to Hardik Pandya’s b’day wish
Zaheer Khan gives an even cheekier reply to Hardik Pandya’s b’day wish
Oct 09, 2019 15:21 IST
trending topics
IBPS ClerkWar box office collectionKajolIndia vs South AfricaPriyanka ChopraUddhav ThackerayGlobal Economic SlowdownPM ModiSara Ali Khan
don't miss
latest news
India News
Mumbai News