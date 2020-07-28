e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Maharashtra adds 7,717 Covid-19 cases in day, 10,333 recover; 282 die

Maharashtra adds 7,717 Covid-19 cases in day, 10,333 recover; 282 die

A total of 10,333 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of recovered cases in the state to 2,32,277 while the count of active cases dropped from 1,47,592 on Monday to 1,44,694 on Tuesday, the health minister said.

mumbai Updated: Jul 28, 2020 20:50 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi
Mumbai
A total of 19,68,559 people have been tested so far in the state.
A total of 19,68,559 people have been tested so far in the state.(HT Photos)
         

The Covid-19 tally in Maharashtra rose to 3,91,440 on Tuesday with addition of 7,717 new cases, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said.

With 282 patients succumbing to the infection, the death toll mounted to 14,165, he said.

A total of 10,333 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of recovered cases in the state to 2,32,277 while the count of active cases dropped from 1,47,592 on Monday to 1,44,694 on Tuesday, the health minister said.

A total of 19,68,559 people have been tested so far in the state.

After a long gap, Mumbai, which has been steadily reporting more than 1,000 cases every day, added just 700 cases in the day.

tags
top news
Mumbai records its wettest July, breaks all-time high monthly rain record
Mumbai records its wettest July, breaks all-time high monthly rain record
‘Shots from 30,000 feet’: Pics show Rafales re-fuelling mid-air on way home
‘Shots from 30,000 feet’: Pics show Rafales re-fuelling mid-air on way home
‘Will verify it’: Centre to top court on J&K L-G’s 4G restoration remark
‘Will verify it’: Centre to top court on J&K L-G’s 4G restoration remark
Kejriwal govt rejects Delhi police’s list of lawyers for riots cases, fresh face-off with LG looms
Kejriwal govt rejects Delhi police’s list of lawyers for riots cases, fresh face-off with LG looms
Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan day draws near, donations continue to rise
Ram Mandir Bhumi Pujan day draws near, donations continue to rise
India, Mauritius PMs to inaugurate new Supreme Court building on Thursday
India, Mauritius PMs to inaugurate new Supreme Court building on Thursday
After India’s fresh ban on apps, China says will take measures to safeguard interests of its companies
After India’s fresh ban on apps, China says will take measures to safeguard interests of its companies
Watch: Indian Army neutralizes 2 live bombs in a controlled explosion in J&K
Watch: Indian Army neutralizes 2 live bombs in a controlled explosion in J&K
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 TestsIndia-ChinaDelhi Covid-19Covid-19RBSE 10th Result 2020Check RBSE 10th Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In