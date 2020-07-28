Kerala Covid-19 tally crosses 20,000 with record single day spike of 1,167 cases

india

Updated: Jul 28, 2020 20:42 IST

With the highest single-day spike of 1,167 cases, the total number of Covid-19 cases in Kerala crossed 20,000 mark on Tuesday, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Out of 20,896 total cases, active cases are 10,091 and recovered 10,733, he said.

With more four casualties death toll went up to 68 in the state. Situation in capital city Thiruvananthapuram remained grim with 227 fresh cases. The CM said in the state capital while checking 18 persons, one person was turning positive and it was a worrying point.

Statistics show a steady rise in cases in the state from January 30, when the first case was reported in the state, it took almost five and a half months to reach 10,000-mark on July 16. But it took just 12 days to cross 20,000 mark. The CM said going by the present tally next month is really crucial for the state.

Local transmission continues unabated. Earlier imported cases formed a large chunk of new cases but now local infections cause 70 percent of cases. Out of 1167 cases, 888 people contracted the virus through local contacts. Among fresh cases, 33 are health workers.

“In India for every 12 people, one is tested positive but in Kerala, in 36 people one is getting positive. But in Thiruvananthapuram, it is 18: 1. This is really disturbing,” he said. He rejected the opposition charge the state lags behind in tests. “Opposition repeats it every day without checking facts. Our daily testing rate reached 20,000 a day. Let them say whatever they want,” he said.