e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 28, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Kerala Covid-19 tally crosses 20,000 with record single day spike of 1,167 cases

Kerala Covid-19 tally crosses 20,000 with record single day spike of 1,167 cases

With more four casualties death toll went up to 68 in the state. Situation in capital city Thiruvananthapuram remained grim with 227 fresh cases.

india Updated: Jul 28, 2020 20:42 IST
HT Correspondent| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
HT Correspondent| Edited by Susmita Pakrasi
Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
Statistics show a steady rise in cases in the state from January 30, when the first case was reported in the state, it took almost five and a half months to reach 10,000-mark on July 16.
Statistics show a steady rise in cases in the state from January 30, when the first case was reported in the state, it took almost five and a half months to reach 10,000-mark on July 16. (Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
         

With the highest single-day spike of 1,167 cases, the total number of Covid-19 cases in Kerala crossed 20,000 mark on Tuesday, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Out of 20,896 total cases, active cases are 10,091 and recovered 10,733, he said.

With more four casualties death toll went up to 68 in the state. Situation in capital city Thiruvananthapuram remained grim with 227 fresh cases. The CM said in the state capital while checking 18 persons, one person was turning positive and it was a worrying point.

Statistics show a steady rise in cases in the state from January 30, when the first case was reported in the state, it took almost five and a half months to reach 10,000-mark on July 16. But it took just 12 days to cross 20,000 mark. The CM said going by the present tally next month is really crucial for the state.

Local transmission continues unabated. Earlier imported cases formed a large chunk of new cases but now local infections cause 70 percent of cases. Out of 1167 cases, 888 people contracted the virus through local contacts. Among fresh cases, 33 are health workers.

“In India for every 12 people, one is tested positive but in Kerala, in 36 people one is getting positive. But in Thiruvananthapuram, it is 18: 1. This is really disturbing,” he said. He rejected the opposition charge the state lags behind in tests. “Opposition repeats it every day without checking facts. Our daily testing rate reached 20,000 a day. Let them say whatever they want,” he said.

tags
top news
‘Shots from 30,000 feet’: Pics show Rafales re-fuelling mid-air on way home
‘Shots from 30,000 feet’: Pics show Rafales re-fuelling mid-air on way home
PM Modi to meet banks, NBFCs tomorrow to discuss financial sector
PM Modi to meet banks, NBFCs tomorrow to discuss financial sector
Kejriwal govt rejects Delhi police’s list of lawyers for riots cases, fresh face-off with LG looms
Kejriwal govt rejects Delhi police’s list of lawyers for riots cases, fresh face-off with LG looms
Varanasi craftswomen send wooden Rakhi to PM Modi and jawans in Galwan valley
Varanasi craftswomen send wooden Rakhi to PM Modi and jawans in Galwan valley
After India’s fresh ban on apps, China says will take measures to safeguard interests of its companies
After India’s fresh ban on apps, China says will take measures to safeguard interests of its companies
India, Mauritius PMs to inaugurate new Supreme Court building on Thursday
India, Mauritius PMs to inaugurate new Supreme Court building on Thursday
I would finish a pack of Eclairs in 4-5 days’ time: Virat Kohli
I would finish a pack of Eclairs in 4-5 days’ time: Virat Kohli
Watch: Indian Army neutralizes 2 live bombs in a controlled explosion in J&K
Watch: Indian Army neutralizes 2 live bombs in a controlled explosion in J&K
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19 TestsIndia-ChinaDelhi Covid-19Covid-19RBSE 10th Result 2020Check RBSE 10th Result

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In