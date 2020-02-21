Malavika’s Mumbaistan: The Trump Effect?

mumbai

As the country gets ready to welcome President Trump on his India visit next week, word comes in from Delhi that the capital is already caught up in the excitement, with some curious developments as a result. “There are long queues outside Bukhara, when we went today to get our fix of its famous dal makhani and raan,” said a Delhi wag, about the ITC’s award-winning restaurant celebrated for its rugged north-west frontier cuisine, adding, “This is part of the Trump effect.”

According to the insider, since POTUS and his entourage have booked almost all the rooms in the ITC Maurya where they are staying, this means an entire wing of the hotel will be sealed off to the public for two days. And since it is the side that features the entrance to the popular restaurant, the eatery will be shut as a consequence, which has led to a piquant situation.

“Bukhara’s many regulars are making a beeline to it to get their full share of its kebabs before this happens,” said the Capital insider. And he wasn’t joking! So personally has the two-day closure been taken by its patrons, that he insists ‘Trump visit in Delhi’ WhatsApp groups have been created by the restaurant’s die-hard patrons to collectively visit it in the week before its closure.

Interestingly, it is still not known whether the world’s most powerful man will follow the precedent set by other visiting world leaders like Bill Clinton and Tony Blair and visit Delhi’s iconic eatery. Known to survive on a diet of fast food, including hamburgers and fried chicken, hotel authorities say that there have been no indications that Trump might want some kebabs during his visit. “His food inspectors have already tasted the full menus at all the hotel’s F&B outlets,” said a source, adding, “The process began months ago, in accordance with his security protocol. Also, all its chefs are on standby, in case he gets the urge to nibble on Bukhara’s world famous kebabs and tandoori rotis in his suite.”

Of course, there will be lots of fine dining, with banquets hosted by PM Modi and the President in his honour, during his visit; not to forget a sparkling high tea hosted by the US Ambassador to India, Kenneth I Juster, at Roosevelt House on Tuesday, to “recognise Indian investment and business ties with America”, to which leading members of India Inc have been invited. Already, a bragging list in Mumbai’s corporate echelons has begun, on who has received the summons.

Will the usual suspects show up? This, and other such matters, is giving the Capital much food for thought.

Tweet Talk:

“What Sandeep Dikshit said openly is what dozens of party leaders from across the country are saying privately, including many with responsible positions in the party. I renew my appeal to the CWC (Congress Working Committee) to hold leadership elections to energise workers and inspire voters.”

— Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on the ongoing Congress crisis.

The Legend lives on

Bhairavi Jaikishan and her son, Arwaan Jai Tara, receive the award on behalf of her late father, Jaikishan.

“It was a very proud moment for our family. When you have the ability to touch the souls of so many people with your music and continue to do so for a period of over 67 years, it is surely a gift and blessing of god,” says designer Bhairavi Jaikishan about receiving an award on behalf of her late father, Jaikishan, for the music he had composed along with his partner, Shankar, for the film ‘Anari’ way back in 1959. The film directed by Hrishikesh Mukherjee had starred Raj Kapoor, Nutan, Motilal and Lalita Pawar, and had gone on to win many accolades and awards, especially for its music. Bhairavi, who had not been born at the time, recalled the moment of recognition with a daughter’s pride.

“The fact that the film’s music is also used in international ads and movies until recently shows its universal appeal as well as its evergreen quality of style,” she said.

She had been accompanied to the awards ceremony by her 12-year-old son Arwaan Jai Tara.

“Both my sons have my father’s name as their middle names,” she said, adding, “The legends live on through their music.”

To which we could add: “Their music and their progenies.”

Fashionistas, Designers, Friends

(Left) Maheka Mirpuri and Queenie Singh.

“l landed just two days ago from Manila and am totally back in the swing of things. I wrapped up my clients at my studio and went for a quick cup of tea this afternoon to Queenie Singh’s new launch .Only she can get me out of my studio!” laughed workaholic designer Maheka Mirpuri , about her visit to the jewellery designer and fellow Sardarni’s exhibition of fine jewellery, held yesterday at the St Regis. The show saw participation of others like Vikram Phadnis, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Monisha Jaising, Rhea Pillai, and Singh’s attractive daughter Tiara Dhody too; and given the collective popularity of the participants it had seen a considerable footfall of friends and fashionistas.

“I met many people who were all busy trying to get their best find,” said Mirpuri, adding, “I love Queenie’s craftsmanship and intricate and unique designs.”

About their friendship, Mirpuri says the two go back a long way. “I’ve known her from a very long time, we go back years together,” she said about the peripatetic fashionista, who’s always jetting between transcontinental destinations, when she’s not on a boat in the Mediterranean.

And what did Mirpuri pick up?

“Queenie is working on a beautiful serpentine cuff for me. A true one-of-a-kind masterpiece…” said Mirpuri.