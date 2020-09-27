e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 27, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / ‘Meeting with Sanjay Raut had no political connotation’: Fadnavis

‘Meeting with Sanjay Raut had no political connotation’: Fadnavis

Talking to reporters here, Fadnavis claimed people of the state are “unhappy” with the performance of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government and it “would collapse due to its own inactions”.

mumbai Updated: Sep 27, 2020 17:27 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Mumbai
Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis said Shiv Sena MP Raut had met him to conduct an interview for Saamna.
Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis said Shiv Sena MP Raut had met him to conduct an interview for Saamna. (PTI Photo)
         

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday asserted that the BJP has no intention of joining hands with the Shiv Sena or to bring down the Uddhav Thackeray-led state government.

Talking to reporters here, Fadnavis claimed people of the state are “unhappy” with the performance of the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government and it “would collapse due to its own inactions”.

The senior BJP leader also said his meeting with Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday, which prompted speculation in political circles, was regarding an interview for the Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’.

The Shiv Sena snapped ties with the BJP last year after the Maharashtra Assembly polls over the issue of sharing the chief ministerial post.

The Uddhav Thackeray-led party then joined hands with the NCP and the Congress to form MVA government in the state.

“We have no intention of joining hands with the Shiv Sena or to bring down the government. When it falls on its own, we will see,” said Fadnavis, who is the leader of opposition in the state Assembly.

“My meeting with Raut had no political connotations.

He asked me for an interview to ‘Saamana’, to which I agreed.

But, I had put my conditions- like the interview should be unedited and I should get to put my own camera during the interview. So we met to discuss its nitty-gritties,” he said.

Meanwhile, Raut, who also spoke to reporters here separately, said he and Fadnavis are not enemies and Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was aware of the meeting which was pre-planned to discuss the interview schedule.

However, Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam criticised Raut, alleging that he was in a hurry to grab headlines.

“When that happens, political careers end. This is not my ill-wish for Raut, but a reality,” the former Mumbai Congress chief told PTI.

Nirupam, who has been sulking since his removal from the post of Mumbai Congress chief ahead of the Lok Sabha polls last year, said if the party is serious about opposing the new farm bills passed by Parliament,it should first ask the ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra to spell out its stand.

The Congress and the NCP say they will not allow implementation of the new laws in Maharashtra, while Chief Minister Thackeray hasn’t uttered a word on it, he said.

“The Shiv Sena supported the farm bills in the Lok Sabha,while it staged a walkout from the RajyaSabha when other opposition parties were demanding a vote on it,” Nirupam said, adding that farmers in Maharashtra are confused (over the state government’s stand).

tags
top news
Indian Army ready for winter endurance test at 5,800 metres on Finger 4 of Pangong Tso against PLA
Indian Army ready for winter endurance test at 5,800 metres on Finger 4 of Pangong Tso against PLA
Nadda’s team has 11 leaders from UP as party eyes 2022 state polls
Nadda’s team has 11 leaders from UP as party eyes 2022 state polls
Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey joins JD(U)
Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey joins JD(U)
‘Don’t consider an alliance as NDA without Sena, Akali in it’: Raut
‘Don’t consider an alliance as NDA without Sena, Akali in it’: Raut
Bollywood drugs case: Prasad remanded to NCB custody till Oct 3
Bollywood drugs case: Prasad remanded to NCB custody till Oct 3
Afghan Sikhs, Hindus leave their birthplace as threat from IS rises
Afghan Sikhs, Hindus leave their birthplace as threat from IS rises
Twin protests in Uttarakhand on Monday over farm bills and labour issues
Twin protests in Uttarakhand on Monday over farm bills and labour issues
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, KKR vs SRH Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In