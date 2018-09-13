Non-vegetarians may face shortage of meat on Thursday as the city abattoir and civic meat markets will be shut on the occasion of Paryushan Parv, fasting period of the Jain community.

Under a Government resolution (GR), 2004, slaughterhouses are closed and sale of meat and poultry is banned for two days – the fourth day of the Jain festival and Ganesh Chaturthi.

According to the Hindu calendar, both these festivals fall on the same day this year – September 13. The sale of meat in BMC markets, local shops and supermarkets will be prohibited on September 13. However, the sale of eggs and seafood will continue.

Three years after the outcry and political drama over meat ban in the city during Paryushan Parv, the BJP, which was pushing for the ban has gone soft. The BJP leaders and MLAs Raj Purohit and Mangal Prabhat Lodha, who were spearheading the demand for meat ban, are now quiet on the issue. Both the leaders said that there has been no demand from the community to increase the number of days for sale of meat in the city.

Ahead of the state elections next year, it seems that the party wants to tread cautiously on the issue. Purohit had even demanded the closure of abattoirs on festivals like Ram Navmi, Janmashtami and Diwali. However, the party in the last two years had not pursued the meat ban.

“The petition on the issue is going on in the high court and the matter is sub-judice,” said Manoj Kotak, BJP group leader in BMC.

The BJP had demanded an 8-day meat ban in 2015 and kicked up a controversy. BJP was isolated on the issue as Shiv Sena, its partner in the state government, joined hands with MNS, SP, Congress, NCP opposing the ban.

Sena and MNS had then tried to pit the BJP against the majority, especially Maharashtrians, who are largely non-vegetarians. Following the attack, BJP party leaders took a complete U-turn and had withdrawn the eight-day meat ban demand. The party was also isolated in the general body meeting when all the political parties demanded to withdraw 1994 BMC resolution that facilitated meat ban in the city. The circular was later withdrawn.

First Published: Sep 13, 2018 12:04 IST