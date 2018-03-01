Mumbai bizman who shot himself was tense as firm was running losses

The Marine Drive police station on Wednesday recorded the statement of Vishal Thakkar, the brother of Jigar Thakkar – a businessman accused in the Gosikhurd irrigation scam – who shot himself with a licensed revolver in his car at Marine Drive on Tuesday night.

The police spoke to Vishal, Thakkar’s son Dhruv and driver Sunil Singh who was with him at the time of the incident.

“Vishal and Dhruv have told the Marine Drive police that Jigar was tense over the losses his company was facing,” said an officer from Marine Drive police, requesting anonymity.

An employee of his firm who was present at Thakkar’s house in Ghatkopar said, “Jigar was tense owing to the financial crisis. He was depressed that his father Pravin Thakkar had started a huge enterprise named D Thakkar Construction Private Limited, but was unable to keep the company stable.”

Singh, who has been working with the family for nearly two decades told the police that Jigar used to park the car and ask him to get down while he made his phone calls.

“On Tuesday too he did the same. He realized what had happened only after he heard the gunshot and saw Thakkar bleeding. He took Thakkar to Bombay hospital, where the doctors refused to take him. He then took him to GT hospital,” said an officer. “The dead body was later transferred to a morgue of Rajawadi hospital, as Jigar’s sister who lives in the US wanted to attend his last rites,” said a close relative of Thakkar’s.

The Marine Lines police have registered an accidental death case and are investigating further.

