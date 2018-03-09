Mumbai court asks man accused of domestic violence to give wife ₹10k a month as pocket money

A sessions court has ordered the husband of a 46-year-old homemaker from Goregaon to give her at least Rs10,000 every month for personal expenses, after overturning a trial court ruling that rejected her plea.

The Dindoshi sessions court passed the order on March 1, after the woman appealed saying that her husband, a habitual drinker, abused her both physically and mentally, gave her just Rs 500 every fortnight to run the house, and nothing for her personal needs.

Seeking an interim maintenance of Rs75,000, the woman had said that her husband, 51, “draws a huge salary of Rs1.5 lakh” per month, whereas she has no source of income.

The couple, residents of Goregaon (east), are married since January 1999, and have an 18-year-old son.

In her application, the homemaker said her husband would get drunk and abuse her, and that after he threatened her with dire consequences in 2016, she registered a case of domestic violence against him at the Borivli metropolitan court. Case proceedings are on.

She then filed an application for interim relief, appealing that her husband be restrained from acting on his threats, and allow her to live in their house, or then rent another flat. He should not be allowed to “dispossess her from the said flat”, she said in her application.

In October 2017, the trial court rejected her applications, after which she approached the sessions court.

The sessions court held that “the trial court has not considered the facts as well as the legal points,” so “interference is warranted”.

While passing the order, additional sessions judge DK Bhende observed: “Only to permit the wife to reside in a flat and to provide food and minimum requirements is not sufficient, as she must have some amount towards her personal expenses. I conclude that the respondent is morally as well as legally bound to provide at least Rs10,000 per month towards her personal pocket money/personal expenses, in addition to general support.”