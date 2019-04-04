Mumbai model murder case: Court denies bail to teen accused

The Dindoshi sessions court on Wednesday denied bail to 19-year-old Syed Muzammil, accused of killing 20-year-old model, Mansi Dixit, and dumping her body in a suitcase in Malad on October 15, 2018.

Muzammil had allegedly called Dixit to his house in Oshiwara on the pretext of shooting her portfolio and killed her.

The teenager applied for bail in March, claiming Dixit demanded money from him and that she threatened to file a false rape or molestation case against him if he failed to pay her. Muzammil’s lawyer, Kalpana Waskar, argued that he should be granted bail his exams were coming up. “His life should not be ruined. The incident was an accident...”

Public prosecutor Geeta Malankar, however, had submitted before the court that Muzammil committed “a heinous crime and killed the woman after she refused his demand of sex”.

First Published: Apr 04, 2019 13:59 IST