Mumbai undergrads offered jobs with Rs 11 lakh-Rs 19 lakh annual salaries

Lucrative job offers no longer go to only engineering or management graduates. This year, humanities and commerce students in Mumbai also got job offers with salaries ranging from Rs 11 lakh to Rs 19 lakh a year.

A third-year BCom student from Vile Parle’s NM College of Commerce and Economics was offered a job with a Hyderabad-based consultancy firm at an annual salary package of Rs 19.5 lakh — by far the highest package offered to a final-year undergraduate commerce student in Mumbai. At St Xavier’s College, Dhobi Talao, the highest package went to a BA (economics) student, at Rs 13 lakh a year. At Churchgate’s HR College, the highest package offered to a BCom student this year is Rs 11.5 lakh per annum.

On an average, campus placements offered arts and commerce undergraduates in Mumbai around Rs 5-6 lakh this year. There were no reports of placements of science graduates.

A revival of the start-up sector, and offers from a range of newer sectors such as logistics, tours and travels and even NGOs, could be causing the uptick in offers, said college principals and placement coordinators.

“Other than the usual sectors like finance consultancy, marketing, media, banking and information technology, companies from new sectors like logistics, HR/recruitment, tours and travels, FMCG and NGOs are also open to offer jobs to students this year,” said Nainesh Koli, the placement coordinator at NM College.

Most colleges affiliated to the University of Mumbai started placements in July-August 2018. The interviews will go on until the end of February or March.

“Almost 55% of all registered students have already got job offers, the remaining should hear from companies soon,” said Soni George, the placement convenor at St Xavier’s. “We have also noticed a sudden rise in hiring in the digital marketing sectors,” said Navin Punjabi, director of placements at HR College.

Over the years, most colleges have also noticed students wanting to gain work experience after graduation, and before they apply to post-graduate courses. “So, students look out for companies that offer them growth opportunities and assistance in higher education. Many are also ready to shift base to other parts of the country,” said Haseena Sayed, placement faculty head, Jai Hind College, Churchgate.

“This shows companies are ready to invest in young talent, not because they have a particular degree but for the skill-sets they possess, and this is a welcome trend,” said Rituparna Chakraborty, executive vice-president at TeamLease Services, a human resource consulting agency.

First Published: Jan 10, 2019 11:12 IST