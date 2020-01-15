e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 15, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Jan 16, 2020
Home / Mumbai News / No bail for Ejaz Lakdawala’s daughter in extortion case; to remain in judicial custody

No bail for Ejaz Lakdawala’s daughter in extortion case; to remain in judicial custody

mumbai Updated: Jan 15, 2020 23:07 IST
Manish K Pathak
Manish K Pathak
Hindustantimes
         

manish.pathak@htlive.com

The Esplanade court on Wednesday granted bail to gangster Ejaz Lakdawala’s daughter Sonia in connection with a fake passport case, but rejected her bail application in connection with the extortion case in which she was arrested on January 6. Sonia will, therefore, continue to stay in judicial custody.

Her bail plea was rejected after the Mumbai crime branch opposed the application in the extortion case because they suspect she might have helped her father in another five to six extortion cases in the city. Crime branch officers also told the court that Sonia had been interacting with her father, using at least seven mobile applications that government agencies could not recover transcripts of.

The crime branch claims she used an application to transfer US dollars to her father and allegedly helped him to run his extortion business in the country via various apps.

However, Sonia’s lawyer Devanand Manerkar, said, “No doubt that she is Ejaz Lakdawala’s daughter. She was born in the gangster’s family but it does not mean that she is a gangster by birth. The police are claiming Sonia was continuously in touch with her father. Being his daughter and due to love and affection, she may have been in touch with him, but she has no involvement in the crime or any criminal activities.”

Sonia was arrested at Mumbai international airport on December 28 when she attempting to fly to Nepal on a fake passport. Police arrested her in the fake passport case and on January 6 she was arrested in the extortion case for demanding and threatening a Bandra-based builder. Lakdawala was also arrested in the same case after being arrested from Patna on January 8.

top news
US, China ink deal seen as a ceasefire, not truce
US, China ink deal seen as a ceasefire, not truce
No documents will be asked or biometric taken for NPR: Home Ministry
No documents will be asked or biometric taken for NPR: Home Ministry
China isolated on J-K in informal UNSC talks
China isolated on J-K in informal UNSC talks
Glitch in brakes delays Air India flight from Washington. It’s 57 hrs late
Glitch in brakes delays Air India flight from Washington. It’s 57 hrs late
On playing 2023 World Cup, Warner and Finch need to ask their wives first
On playing 2023 World Cup, Warner and Finch need to ask their wives first
PM Modi’s residence, office likely to be shifted near South Block: Report
PM Modi’s residence, office likely to be shifted near South Block: Report
Would’ve been working in Canada if it wasn’t for Ganguly: Harbhajan Singh
Would’ve been working in Canada if it wasn’t for Ganguly: Harbhajan Singh
Seeking Davinder’s sacking: J&K police chief on cop caught with terrorists
Seeking Davinder’s sacking: J&K police chief on cop caught with terrorists
trending topics
Army Day QuotesIndian Army Day 2020Gangubai Kathiawadi first lookYediyurappaBollywood Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020 WishesAmitabh BachchanPongal RecipesNABARD Recruitment 2020ICC Awards 2019

don't miss

latest news

india news

Mumbai News