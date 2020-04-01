One Covid-19 case in Dharavi, SRA colony sealed off

mumbai

A 56-year-old Dharavi resident with no travel history died of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) late on Wednesday, civic officials said, after he had tested positive for the infection (Sars-Cov-2) earlier in the day.

The state health department, however, was yet to confirm the death as due to Covid-19 at the time of going to press.

The man was the first such case in the area, one of Asia’s largest slums, even as eight of his family members have been quarantined and will undergo tests tomorrow. Local ward officials are tracing his contacts as it was found that the deceased visited a nearby Jama Masjid daily.

The Slum Rehabilitation Authority (SRA) colony, where the 56-year-old used to reside, has been sealed. The colony has eight buildings with 308 flats and 91 shops. The local ward office said no one will be allowed to go out of the colony as food and essentials will be provided by the civic body.

A senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official confirmed that two people who attended the Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi were also from Dharavi and have been home quarantined for the past several days. “We are now checking if those two were visiting the same Masjid. We are also contacting people who were regulars at the Masjid. The two suspected people are asymptomatic and will undergo tests tomorrow.” The deceased used to run a garment shop at AKG Nagar in Dharavi.

The 56-year-old had reported of a cough on March 23 and had visited the local clinic there. Following this, on March 28, the patient had complained of chest pain and underwent treatment at Sion Hospital. The test results of the patient arrived on Wednesday, after which, he was moved from Sion Hospital to Kasturba Hospital.

All high-risk contacts of the patient have been stamped and quarantined. A senior civic official said, “The close contacts of the patient are being tracked. This is a sensitive area considering the dense population here. Due to this, we have sealed the entire building.”

“The person has a garment shop in AKG Nagar. We still don’t know how he got infected. We have sealed 300 flats along with 90 shops in the area. All senior citizens’ samples will be tested for the virus. We will provide rations to the building. No one will be allowed to come out until the people test negative for the virus,” said Kiran Dighavkar, ward officer.

