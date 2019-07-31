Private firm to handle Nagpur airport soon

mumbai

The Nagpur airport, which was announced to be privatised last year, will be handed over to GMR Airport Ltd next month. Officials said that the Airports Authority of India (AAI) will conduct a board meeting to hand over various departments to GMR.

Though GMR would take time to completely take over the airport, its privatisation is expected to happen after August 15.

GMR Airport Ltd, which is GMR Infrastructure’s subsidiary, bagged the contract to manage Nagpur’s Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport from MIHAN India in March.

A total of 220 AAI personnel currently look after the air traffic services at the airport, while the Multi-modal International Cargo Hub and Airport at Nagpur (Mihan) India Limited — a joint venture between Maharashtra Airport Development Company (MADC) and AAI — handles the ground services. Mihan had started the request for a proposal process to privatise Nagpur airport in March last year.

An AAI official privy to the development said, “It will take around three months to completely take over the airport. The process is expected to kick start after August 15. However, the process will commence once the AAI approves the transition in their board meeting and after the final cabinet approval is received.”

GMR Airport Ltd will be handling Nagpur airport for 30 years will be working on the upgradation, operation and maintenance of the airport besides constructing a new terminal.

Air Passengers Association of India said the privatisation of the airport would bring in a better experience for passengers.

