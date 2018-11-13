Pro-bike racer and Bollywood director Nadeem Shah arrested for performing stunts

Bandra police arrested a biker and an assistant director Nadeem Shah on Sunday for rash driving on the basis of a video that was circulated on social media in which the 33-year-old is seen doing stunts. Shah, who is out on bail, has said he is a professional racer and did not intend to break any laws.

The police first “received” a video of Shah doing wheelies in August this year. “We took suo moto action and registered an FIR,” said a police official familiar with the case. During the course of their investigation, the police realised Shah has a sizeable following on Instagram. According to the police, Shah’s stunts have encouraged others to break traffic rules. “He has many followers on the internet, and off the portal also, he is a famous racer who also does stunts. When the video was seen, we started putting barricades on the road leading to Reclamation and at Reclamation,” said a police official.

Shah, who was released on bail right after being arrested on Sunday, told HT, “I am a professional racer and have taken part in racing events in Bengaluru, Kolkata, Amby Valley etc. When I did the stunt on a public road in Mumbai, I was not aware that it could be a crime. I will not repeat the act again and my intention was not to send any wrong message to the youth.”

Shah has more than 23,000 followers on Instagram. His credits as an assistant director include Hrithik Roshan-starrer Kaabil and director Sanjay Gupta’s Shootout at Wadala.

First Published: Nov 13, 2018 15:59 IST