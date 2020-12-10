Raigad administration says no wetlands in Uran before Bombay HC panel; civic bodies pulled up for failing to restore wetland areas

mumbai

Updated: Dec 10, 2020

The Raigad district administration informed the Bombay high court (HC)-appointed state mangrove and wetland panel on Wednesday that there were no wetlands in Uran taluka, which has faced numerous cases of environmental violations over the past two years.

During the 14th meeting of the HC panel, the resident deputy collector (RDC), Raigad, informed members that following a detailed verification exercise of 13 areas that had wetland features in Uran, none qualified as a wetland as per the Wetland (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017. Committee members said the administration’s latest submission is contrary to claims made in previous meetings that all major natural areas in the taluka would be protected.

Additionally, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) and other civic bodies in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) were pulled up for not responding to repeated directions to remove debris from natural areas and restore wetlands, water bodies and mangroves.

Konkan divisional commissioner Annasaheb Misal, chair of the panel, alerted representatives from the civic bodies that non-compliance of the panel’s previous directions will be recorded and placed before the HC.

In the Uran matter, member secretary of the HC-panel, Neenu Somraj said, “Regardless of the 2017 wetland rules, the Konkan commissioner directed that all wetlands need to be protected. The Raigad RDC pointed out that no areas in Uran were wetlands as per the 2017 rules, however, there are many wetlands protected under the National Wetland Inventory Atlas, Maharashtra 2011, and they need to be protected too.”

During the last meeting of the HC-panel on November 2, the Raigad collector was directed by the Konkan commissioner to submit a proposal to the state environment department for the declaration of Panje as a wetland, and also survey and verify other areas with similar wetland features in Uran for wetland declaration.

Raigad collector Nidhi Choudhari said, “A complete exercise was carried out based on various parameters of what constitutes a wetland across 14 talukas in Raigad district, and accordingly, 131 sites were identified, including 13 areas in Uran, as potential wetlands. However, only four wetlands [two in Panvel, one in Pen, and one in Alibag] were finally proposed as wetlands to the environment department. Most areas were rejected on grounds of having water bodies used for irrigation, agriculture, water supply or being on private land, etc, and did not fall under the definition of wetlands under the 2017 rules.”

Shocked by the submission, non-government member of the HC-panel, Stalin D submitted a preliminary list of 13 wetlands in Uran to the Konkan commissioner during the meeting. “In the last meeting, the commissioner had directed all collectors to go the extra mile and identify new wetland areas to protect. In this case, the Raigad collector intends to destroy whatever is remaining,” said Stalin.

The HC-panel said that all areas proposed by members were considered. “We will be issuing a letter to the collector to have a joint inspection to understand the present status of areas and resubmit findings,” said Somraj.

Choudhari said she would have to check whether any such intimation had been received. “We have got a letter from the government for Panje. That will certainly be examined. If the divisional commissioner writes to us for other such lands, that will also get re-examined,” she said.

The HC, in its landmark order banning the destruction of mangroves in the state in September 2018, had directed all civic bodies to restore natural areas where debris had been dumped. “This is completely pending despite repeated reminders. We are not getting a proper response either from any civic bodies. We will be taking it on record to submit non-compliance before the HC,” said Somraj, adding that a detailed letter will be sent to the civic chiefs on this.

SUB-COMMITTEE TO LOOK INTO COMPLIANCE OF SPECIFIC CASES

During Wednesday’s meeting, the HC panel also decided to form a sub-committee to check the compliance regarding all pending cases across all Konkan districts. “This is to check the extent of the investigation, action taken, and whether they are eligible for closure. The commissioner instructed to call a committee including all non-government bodies, and this process will be carried out over the next 10 to 15 days,” said Somraj. The decision was taken after Stalin D proposed that a complaint cannot be closed without the consent of the complainant, and their response needed to be factored in.

URAN: WETLANDS REJECTED, RE-PROPOSED

The verification exercise by the Raigad collector had proposed various wetlands in Uran, but not a single one was verified and finally proposed before the state environment department: Two locations at Karal, Khopte, Bori BK, Dronagiri, three locations at Bokadvira, Juipunde, Sheva, Sawarkhar, Bhendkhal, and Kaladhonada were proposed. Panje and Belpada have recently been proposed based on submissions before the HC panel. Meanwhile, these same sites have been proposed yet again by non-government members of the panel for re-verification.