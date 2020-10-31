e-paper
Mumbai News / Rajiv Jalota appointed chairman of Mumbai Port Trust

Rajiv Jalota appointed chairman of Mumbai Port Trust

mumbai Updated: Oct 31, 2020, 22:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

Maharashtra cadre 1988 batch Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer Rajiv Jalota has been appointed as the chairman of Mumbai Port Trust (MbPT) under the Union ministry of shipping. The appointment committee of the Union cabinet issued the order for the central deputation on Saturday.

Jalota, who is the first Goods and Services Tax (GST) commissioner of the state, is currently the additional chief secretary in higher and technical education department of the state government. He first served as sales tax commissioner and then as GST commissioner from January 2015 to January 2020. Jalota has also served as additional municipal commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, collector of Yavatmal and Latur districts among his other postings in various state bodies and departments.

The post of MbPT chairman was vacant after former chairman Sanjay Bhatia retired on July 31 and was appointed as up-Lokayukta of the state.

