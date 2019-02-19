Resident doctor at Mumbai’s JJ Hospital alleges senior forced her to carry luggage

A resident doctor from Sir JJ Hospital alleged that her senior forced her to do household work and threatened her with academic repercussions if she failed to oblige.

The resident doctor, who is in her second year of training, alleged since she joined the hospital in May 2017, the senior forced her to do domestic chores and even made her sit outside her cabin.

“During a medical conference at Bangalore on January 9, which the doctor attended with her children, I was forced to carry their luggage and pay for their expense. After returning, I wasn’t allowed to work in the operation theatre. When I protested, I was threatened with academic repercussions and its effect on my career,” the complainant alleged.

The resident doctor said after returning, she submitted an application to the hospital authorities requesting them to change her unit. The authorities accepted her application.

However, fearing backlash from her senior, the resident doctor wrote to Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD) about her alleged harassment.

Taking cognisance of her complaint, MARD wrote to Dr TP Lahane, director of directorate of medical education and research, on Monday and demanded an inquiry against the senior doctor — a unit head at the hospital.

“This is an example of abuse of power. Apart from seeking an inquiry against the doctor, we want a state-level grievance committee to address similar complaints at medical colleges across Maharashtra,” said Dr Alok Singh, general secretary of MARD.

Rubbishing the allegations levelled against her, the senior said it was a conspiracy to defame her as the letter sent by MARD does not have signatures and was circulated on social media.

“[I] was in the OT when I learnt about the allegations and letter by MARD. I have never mistreated my students,” she added.

Dr Ajay Chandanwale, dean of Sir JJ Hospital, said an internal inquiry has been initiated.

“I have spoken to the complainant. It appears that the letter she wrote in the past was accidentally circulated on social media,” Dr Chandanwale said.

