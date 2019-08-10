Resolve bullet train Vikhroli land issue in national interest: Bombay HC to Maharashtra government

mumbai

The Bombay high court (HC) directed the state to come up with a solution pertaining to the plot of 3.9 hectares at Vikhroli, which is being sought by the National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL) for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project.

The ownership of the land is disputed and the court has asked the advocate general to resolve the issue between the state and the Godrej group. The next hearing will be on August 16.

Previously, the state had objected to NHSRCL paying ₹572 crore to Godrej since there is a suit pending between the Maharashtra government and the Godrej group regarding the land’s ownership. Godrej has opposed the state’s contention, saying it is ready to give an undertaking to repay the amount received from NHSRCL to the state if the case is not decided in their favour.

When the petition filed by Godrej about the quantum of compensation came up for hearing before the bench of justices AA Sayyed and PD Naik, additional solicitor general Anil Singh, appearing for NHSRCL, said they had decided to pay Godrej ₹572 crore for the land. However, he added that it had not made the payment as the state had opposed this move.

Additional government pleader Geeta Shastri informed the court that as the ownership of the land is disputed, the state wanted the amount of ₹572 crore to be deposited in court and not handed over to Godrej.

The private firm, represented by senior counsel Navroz Seerwai, submitted that the state’s objection was unfounded as it was willing to give an undertaking to pay the entire amount they receive from NHRSCL compensation to the state in the event the suit was decided against them.

However, when the state opposed this proposition to the bench directed the advocate general to resolve the issue and come up with a solution by August 16.

It held that the project was of national importance all stake holders should come at a consensus and ensure that the issue is resolved at the earliest.

First Published: Aug 10, 2019 00:09 IST