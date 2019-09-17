Roommate murders youth over cooking, dumps body in truck

mumbai

Updated: Sep 17, 2019 00:07 IST

Four days after the body of a 21-year-old man was found in a truck near the Mithi river, the Kurla police on Monday arrested the victim’s 38-year-old roommate.

The accused, Abdul Rahim Abdul Rauf Khan, has been charged with the murder of his roommate Abdul Kalam alias Shyahalam Hasan, over a trivial issue relating to cooking. Hasan’s body and severed head were recovered in a parked truck near Mithi river in Kurla (West) on September 13.

Police said Khan and Hasan worked at a meat shop in Kamani area and were staying together since the past three months. “We have been inquiring with the accused if he killed Hasan for any other reason, but as per the preliminary inquiry, he has revealed that he killed him after an argument as to who would cook dinner on the day of the incident,” said Dattatray Shinde, senior inspector of Kurla police station.

“The duo fought often and on the day of the incident they closed the meat shop at 12.30am and started arguing over who would cook dinner,” added Shinde.

According to the police, the accused asked Hasan to order food from a restaurant. The duo took the parcel to a spot near the Mithi river, and sat in a parked truck, Shinde said.

They had dinner and consumed alcohol. The police suspect that the murder was premeditated as Khan was carrying a knife in his pocket.

He first stabbed Hasan in the abdomen twice and then severed his head before dumping the body in the truck, said Shinde.

The incident came to light on September 13 evening when the truck driver found the headless body inside the truck and informed the police.

“A police team reached the spot and during the check, we found the body inside the truck with the head cut off,” said Shinde. The body was sent to Rajawadi Hospital for a post-mortem and a murder case was registered against unknown persons.

“After questioning several people, we figure out that Khan was with the victim on the day of the murder. He was questioned and revealed the truth. Further inquiry is going on to find out if there was any other motive behind the murder,” said Shinde.

First Published: Sep 17, 2019 00:07 IST