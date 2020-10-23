Shiv Sena’s Dussehra rally in Mumbai will be live-streamed on social media

mumbai

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 00:01 IST

Shiv Sena’s annual Dussehra rally will be a muted affair this year owing to the restrictions on public gatherings amid the pandemic. Shiv Sena chief and Maharashtra chief minister (CM) Uddhav Thackeray will address people on Sunday (October 25) from Savarkar Memorial in Dadar, and not from the Shivaji Park that has been hosting its annual rally since decades. Thackeray’s speech will be streamed live through social media for party workers.

To circumvent the restrictions on public gatherings and political rallies, the Shiv Sena has decided to hold the event indoors where a stage will be erected for Thackeray to address scores of Sainiks who will hear his ‘aadesh’ through live streaming of the event.

Shiv Sena chief spokesperson Sanjay Raut said that Sena’s Dussehra rally is generally an outdoor event, but restrictions imposed to contain the spread of Covid-19 would apply to the party as well.

“CM Uddhav Thackeray has appealed to people to follow the rules to contain coronavirus spread, the same rules apply to us. We have decided, as per the instructions of Uddhav Thackeray, that a stage of the Dussehra rally will be erected at Savarkar Memorial behind Shivaji Park. The rally will be streamed through Facebook, Twitter and news channels throughout the nation,” Raut told reporters.

The Sena is also contemplating on inviting party’s top brass at the venue. Sena insiders said that social distancing norms will be followed at the event. “We are thinking if some people from the party can be invited [at the venue]” Raut said.

After several years, there is a Shiv Sena chief minister in the state. The last time a Sena leader on the CM chair was in 1999. Raut added, “This year Shiv Sena chief minister is going to give the speech. In last year’s rally, I had said that next year Shiv Sena chief minister will address the rally. With the blessings of Balasaheb, the chief minister of Maharashtra is Uddhav Thackeray. People are waiting for this rally and are keen to know about Sena’s next moves and the challenges that the state faces. So, like every year our Dussehra rally will be held with much fanfare.”