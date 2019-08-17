Sneak peek: Metro-3 will ride on Mumbai’s spirit and love for sea

mumbai

Updated: Aug 17, 2019 00:12 IST

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) on Friday unveiled the first look of Aqua line – the driverless Colaba-Bandra-Seepz Metro-3.

“As a tribute to the city which never sleeps, the Metro train cars design are inspired by the vital flow of water. This line will offer a fast, efficient and sustainable mode of travel, which will become another lifeline for the citizens of Mumbai. Mostly Mumbaiites turn to the sea for peace, get soothed by its wave and breeze,” the MMRC said in a statement issued on Friday. “To keep this spirit alive, the colour scheme of the rolling stock will have a unique blend of comfort (beige) and freshness (aqua green), which will provide a relaxed and refreshing travel experience. The colour combination for the exterior and interior of the rolling stock is in consonance with the same.”

The model was unveiled by chief minister Devendra Fadnavis along with MMRC chief Ashwini Bhide and senior MMRC officials. Metro-3 will get 31 trains of eight coaches each. One coach can carry 300 passengers. Further, each coach of Metro-3 will have features such as AC, LCD screens, digital map indicator, fire extinguisher, smoke detectors, voice communicators for emergency and public announcement systems, and dedicated wheelchair area for the specially-abled.

Also, the 33.5-km corridor will have an underwater tunnel below Mithi river. In the beginning, the driverless train will be operated manually.

According to MMRC officials, the trains are being manufactured under the Central government’s Make in India initiative. The delivery of the first train is expected to start from September 2020.

“The manufacturing of trains would begin at Sri City factory of Alstom Transport India in November this year, and the arrival of the first train is expected within a year,” said Bhide.

The Metro-3 is expected to get fully operational by the end of 2021. It will carry more than 15 lakh passengers daily, according to estimations of MMRC. The project has got funding from the Japanese International Cooperation Agency.

First Published: Aug 17, 2019 00:12 IST