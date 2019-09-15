State approves 4 FSI for redevelopment of structures in Ulhasnagar

mumbai

Updated: Sep 15, 2019 01:21 IST

The state government has allowed redevelopment of unauthorised and dangerous structures in Ulhasnagar by using floor space index (FSI) up to 4. An FSI of 2.6 was allowed in Ulhasnagar.

As per the notification dated September 13, structures which have not been regularised due to non-compliance under the Regularisation of Unauthorised Development in the City of Ulhasnagar Act 2006, those which are declared dangerous by Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation or buildings which are more than 30 years can be redeveloped.

Citizens have a month to give suggestions and objections. The joint director of town planning Konkan division, Navi Mumbai, has been appointed to hear objections and suggestions and submit his report to the government.

An UMC official, who did not wish to be named, said, “We have received a notification from the government on redevelopment of structures with 4 FSI. Regularisation is a must for redevelopment of structures.”

Sashikant Dayma, social activist, said, “In Ulhasnagar, most buildings are illegal and many have consumed FSI of more than 4 although only 2.6 are allowed at present. We will meet and discuss and file suggestions within a month.”

He added, “The process of regularising structures and then redeveloping them will be time-consuming. Our appeal to the civic body chief is to take advantage of 4 FSI and implement it without delay.”

Residents will hold a meeting on Sunday at 7pm at Sindhu Youth Circle, Ulhasnagar camp 3.

