Mumbai under heat wave in Feb, day temperature to touch 38 deg C, says IMD

The weather bureau on Wednesday afternoon issued a heat wave warning for Mumbai, Raigad and Ratnagiri for the rest of the day and Thursday.

A heat wave is a period of abnormally high temperatures during the day.

Officials from India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the temperature was likely to touch 38 degrees Celsius, which is six degrees above normal, on both days. Friday, the day of Holi, is expected to bring relief, with the maximum temperature forecast to drop to 35 degrees Celsius.

How a heat wave affects your body Heat waves involve high temperatures, which can lead to dehydration, heat cramps, heat exhaustion and/or heat stroke. The signs and symptoms are as follows:

Heat cramps: Ederna (swelling) and syncope (fainting), accompanied by fever below 102 deg F.

Heat exhaustion: Fatigue, weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramps, perspiration.

Heat stroke: Body temperature around 104 deg F or higher, along with delirium, seizures or coma. This is a potentially fatal condition

Source: National Disaster Management Authority of India

“The heat wave conditions are for isolated parts of the Konkan coast, including Mumbai, due to a lower-level anti-cyclonic circulation over Gujarat and parts of Maharashtra, which is bringing warm easterly to north-easterly winds over Mumbai and the surrounding areas. The easterly winds are also not allowing the sea breeze [cool westerly winds] to settle over the city fast enough,” said KS Hosalikar, deputy director general, western region, IMD.

“Such high temperatures are unusual for Mumbai in February. Thus, a warning has been issued,” he added.

Mumbaiites will be better off if they can stay out of the heat and keep themselves hydrated. “Considering that moisture levels and temperatures are both high, it can lead to dehydration or heat exhaustion. People should reduce outdoor activity and have lots of fluids,” said Ajay Kumar, scientist, IMD.

On Tuesday, the day temperature was 37.8 degrees Celsius, 5.7 degrees above normal. On Sunday, the city had recorded 37.6 degrees Celsius, 5.5 degrees above normal levels.

Last year, on February 19, Mumbai recorded a steaming 38.8 degrees Celsius. On February 23, 2015, the city had recorded 38.8 degrees, making this Sunday’s 37.6 degrees the third highest February day temperature since 2013. In February 22, 2012, Mumbai recorded 39.1 degrees Celsius. In 2008 and 2009, the highest February maximum was 37.6 degrees.

The all-time high February day temperature was 39.6 degrees, recorded on February 25, 1966.

The weather bureau has predicted a clear sky for Thursday, with day and night temperatures expected to touch 38 and 21 degrees, respectively, with heat wave conditions continuing in isolated areas.