e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 30, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: Rhea Chakraborty called for questioning by CBI for third day

Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: Rhea Chakraborty called for questioning by CBI for third day

Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty was also called by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for the fourth day in a row for questioning in the case, an official said.

mumbai Updated: Aug 30, 2020 13:36 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Press Trust of India | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Mumbai
Rhea Chakraborty is accused of abetting Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide.
Rhea Chakraborty is accused of abetting Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide.(PTI photo)
         

The CBI called actress Rhea Chakraborty for the third consecutive day on Sunday for questioning in the case of death of her boyfriend and filmstar Sushant Singh Rajput, a police official said.

The 28-year-old actress is accused of abetting Rajput’s suicide.

Her brother Showik Chakraborty was also called by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for the fourth day in a row for questioning in the case, the official said.

Rhea Chakraborty and her brother reached the DRDO guest house at Kalina in Santacruz, where the probe team is stationed, around 10.30 am, he said.

A Mumbai Police vehicle escorted the car in which the two arrived at the guest house, he said.

Rajput’s manager Samual Miranda and domestic help Keshav also reached the guest house in the morning.

Earlier, Rhea Chakraborty was questioned for nearly 10 hours on Friday and allowed to return home under police escort as a large number of media personnel were present outside her building. She was quizzed for around seven hours on Saturday.

Her brother is being questioned by the CBI since Thursday.

On Saturday, the CBI also questioned Rajput’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj Singh and accountant Rajat Mewati at the guest house.

Rajput (34) was found hanging in his flat in suburban Bandra on June 14.

Rhea Chakraborty had been earlier questioned by the Mumbai Police in the case. The Enforcement Directorate has also quizzed her in a related money laundering case.

The Supreme Court last week upheld the transfer of an FIR, lodged by Rajput’s father in Patna against the actress and others for allegedly abetting his son’s suicide and misappropriating his money, to the CBI.

tags
top news
‘Come, let’s play’: PM Modi talks about toys in India’s Aatma Nirbhar push
‘Come, let’s play’: PM Modi talks about toys in India’s Aatma Nirbhar push
Row over Covid-19 vaccine in Australia, some clerics concerned
Row over Covid-19 vaccine in Australia, some clerics concerned
JCO killed in Pak shelling at LoC in Jammu’s Rajouri
JCO killed in Pak shelling at LoC in Jammu’s Rajouri
Haryana govt revokes order directing markets to be shut on Mondays, Tuesdays: Anil Vij
Haryana govt revokes order directing markets to be shut on Mondays, Tuesdays: Anil Vij
‘Bring home dogs of local breeds’, says PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat: Top quotes
‘Bring home dogs of local breeds’, says PM Modi on Mann Ki Baat: Top quotes
Meet Vida and Sophie, Army dogs PM Modi spoke about on Mann Ki Baat
Meet Vida and Sophie, Army dogs PM Modi spoke about on Mann Ki Baat
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Here are the 14 people facing probe
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Here are the 14 people facing probe
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
Galaxy A71’s Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan’s day [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesCovid-19 TallyIPL 2020UGCSushant Singh RajputSara Ali KhanNEET and JEE

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

mumbai news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In