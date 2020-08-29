Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea Chakraborty to be questioned again today

india

Updated: Aug 29, 2020 13:55 IST

Actor Rhea Ckakraborty is being questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for the second day on Saturday, a day after she was interrogated for more than 10 hours, in connection with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

Chakraborty, who is accused of abetting Rajput’s suicide, reached the DRDO guesthouse at 1.30pm, where she will be questioned by CBI officials again. She was reportedly interrogated by a superintendent of police-rank officer of the central agency on various aspects of the case, PTI cited an official as saying.

Chakraborty, who appeared before the CBI for the first time on Friday, had left the DRDO guest house complex in Santacruz a little after 9pm, said an official.

The CBI team, which is in the city for the last last days to investigate Rajput’s death case, had on Thursday recorded the statement of Rhea’s brother Showik Chakraborty. It has so far questioned Rajput’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj Singh and domestic help Deepesh Sawant, among others, as part of its probe in the high-profile case.

The central agency has also recorded statements of Rajput’s chartered accountant Sandip Sridhar and accountant Rajat Mewati.

The agency, which took over the case following an order from the Supreme Court, is investigating allegations by Rajput’s family that Chakraborty and others allegedly abetted Rajput’s suicide and misappropriated his money.

The 34-year-old actor was found dead in his flat in suburban Bandra on June 14.