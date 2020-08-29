Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta shares Rhea Chakraborty’s alleged WhatsApp chats about drugs: ‘Doobie required’

bollywood

Actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister, Shweta Singh Kirti has shared screengrabs of conversations between his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and members of his house staff, allegedly about drugs. Shweta’s post comes after Rhea in a recent interview claimed that Sushant used to smoke marijuana and she had tried her best to get him to stop. Sharing the pictures on Twitter, Shweta wrote, “What was going on...#ArrestCulpritsOfSSR.”

The first chat is from July 2019, and allegedly shows someone telling a person whose number has been saved as ‘Aayush SSR’ to ‘take doobies when you go’. On August 5, on a ‘Team SSR’ WhatsApp group, the actor’s friend and flatmate Siddharth Pithani asks, “SSR has the doobs right?” A third conversation from August 14 shows someone messaging Sushant’s house manager Samuel Miranda about getting ‘stuff’ as they were about to run out. “Just one dube remaining,” Miranda says.

In her second tweet, Shweta shared another conversation where Rhea’s name was clearly mentioned. One message by her, sent on July 30 2019 read, “Doobie required.” Rhea then informs the group that she is leaving for the day and for someone to send Tang up for Sushant. Later, she sends another message, “Do we have a doob?” In the next screengrab, Samuel Miranda forwards a picture of marijuana.

On Thursday, Rhea in an interview to India Today claimed that Sushant used to smoke marijuana, and that she had tried to get him to cut down. “Yes, Sushant used to smoke marijuana, he used to take it even before he met me. He started this during Kedarnath. I used to control him in this department only. He was a man of his own choices and nobody could stop him,” she said.

After the Enforcement Directorate found evidence of drug-related transactions in its investigation of Rhea for financial misappropriation, it submitted a report to the Narcotics Control Bureau, which filed an FIR against her and several others. “We received a letter from ED on Tuesday evening, stating that during their probe into the financial aspects, they found that drugs were supplied to Rhea and Sushant. An NCB team will now conduct an inquiry and people involved will be questioned,” NCB director Rakesh Asthana told Hindustan Times.

“Rhea has never consumed drugs in her life ever. She is ready for a blood test,” her lawyer said in a statement.

