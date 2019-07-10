Tutor beats up Class 4 student for not doing homework, booked

A nine-year-old girl, who studies in Class 4, was allegedly beaten up by her private tutor on Monday. The Nerul police have registered an FIR against the tutor, but they have not arrested her till now.

According to the police, the girl went to her tuition class on Monday around 6pm. After returning home at 8pm, she told her parents that she was beaten up by her tutor for not doing her homework.

“She showed us the bruises. Later, she told her elder sister there were severe bruises on other parts of her body as well. We were shocked. We immediately went to the tutor’s house and asked her the reason for her action. Initially, she was reluctant to talk, saying her family was sleeping. But when we insisted, she just said ‘thoda zyada lag gaya (I hit her a little hard),” said the girl’s mother Lata Sinnalkar.

When the family went to the police station, they were sent to DY Patil Hospital for a medical checkup. “Later, the police took the details but did not give us the copy of the FIR, saying the server was down. They also said they cannot call the tutor at night,” she said. The family got the copy of the FIR on Tuesday. However, the police have not yet arrested the tutor.

Rajendra Chavan, senior inspector of Nerul police station, could not give a reason when asked why the tutor had not been arrested. “An FIR has been registered and we will take legal action against the accused,” he said. Sinnalkar said, “The tutor teaches all subjects. My daughter attends her class with a group of 14 other students. We have learnt that she assaults other students also. I feel the police are ignoring the matter. They should have summoned the tutor on Tuesday but till now they have not taken any action,” she said.

