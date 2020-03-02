Untimely rains damaged crops on 2.8k hectares in Maharashtra, says minister

mumbai

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 15:50 IST

Untimely rains on Sunday damaged crops over an area of 2,820 hectares and those affected will get financial assistance after assessment reports are finalised, Maharashtra Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar told the Legislative Council on Monday.

He said the Revenue and Agriculture departments have been asked to carry out a damage assessment exercise jointly.

“The Centre offers financial assistance to farmers affected by hailstorm but not those who lose crops due to untimely rains. We will try to address this issue,” he said.