Want to be part of India’s success story, says vice-president of US chamber of commerce

Myron Brilliant, Executive Vice President and Head of International Affairs, United States Chamber of Commerce (USCC), has said that businessmen from the USA are excited about the various reforms taking place in India as they see a huge potential for their businesses.

American companies want to be a part of India’s success story, he said.

“We are happy with the way structural reforms, such as the introduction of the GST (goods and services tax), are taking place and see considerable progress being made. We understand that things cannot change overnight, due to various factors including domestic pressures,” said Brilliant.

The US Chamber of Commerce primarily facilitates trade between the US and various countries. It also runs advocacy campaigns with the US Congress for the passage of bilateral trade agreements.

Brilliant called the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the US and India an ‘aspirational goal’.

US companies see huge trade opportunity in various sectors like manufacturing, energy sector and robotics.

With regards to investments in the agricultural sector, he said, “We can share our knowledge with regard to supply chain and technology, which will benefit the farmers’ yields.”

He added that the US President’s ‘Made in America’ and the Indian Prime Minister’s ‘Make in India’ campaigns are similar as it allowed companies in the country to make deeper investments and generated jobs for the locals.

“American companies working in India are part of the Indian ecosystem, and will help in the advancement of technology and job generation,” Brilliant added.