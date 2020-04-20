Yes Bank fraud case: CBI court grants Wadhawans protection from arrest till May 5

mumbai

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 22:01 IST

DHFL promoters Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan obtained interim protection from arrest in connection with the Yes Bank fraud case till May 5 from the special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court.

Last week, the court granted protection to the two accused considering their arrest is not possible during the period in which they have to be under quarantine (till April 23) and also due to the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown. “There appears no urgency to execute the warrant issued on March 17, till May 5, when the lockdown is likely to get over,” the court observed while granting them relief.

The CBI had obtained non-bailable warrants against the two on March 17, after they were found in Mahabaleshwar with their family. The Wadhawans, with a group of 23 other individuals, had flouted lockdown orders and travelled to Mahabaleshwar from Khandala on April 8. The family had managed to leave the city with a permission letter issued by senior officials, who are now under investigation.

After they were caught, the family was required to stay under quarantine by local authorities at Panchgani till April 23. CBI was preparing to arrest them when the family approached the special court for anticipatory bail.