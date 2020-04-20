e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 20, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Mumbai News / Yes Bank fraud case: CBI court grants Wadhawans protection from arrest till May 5

Yes Bank fraud case: CBI court grants Wadhawans protection from arrest till May 5

mumbai Updated: Apr 20, 2020 22:01 IST
Charul Shah and Manish K Pathak
Charul Shah and Manish K Pathak
Hindustantimes
         

DHFL promoters Kapil Wadhawan and Dheeraj Wadhawan obtained interim protection from arrest in connection with the Yes Bank fraud case till May 5 from the special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court.

Last week, the court granted protection to the two accused considering their arrest is not possible during the period in which they have to be under quarantine (till April 23) and also due to the ongoing Covid-19 lockdown. “There appears no urgency to execute the warrant issued on March 17, till May 5, when the lockdown is likely to get over,” the court observed while granting them relief.

The CBI had obtained non-bailable warrants against the two on March 17, after they were found in Mahabaleshwar with their family. The Wadhawans, with a group of 23 other individuals, had flouted lockdown orders and travelled to Mahabaleshwar from Khandala on April 8. The family had managed to leave the city with a permission letter issued by senior officials, who are now under investigation.

After they were caught, the family was required to stay under quarantine by local authorities at Panchgani till April 23. CBI was preparing to arrest them when the family approached the special court for anticipatory bail.

top news
Bleach, silence and personal water bottles: Ministry officials return to work
Bleach, silence and personal water bottles: Ministry officials return to work
Behind new shield for Indian firms from China, a worrying trend and Ajit Doval
Behind new shield for Indian firms from China, a worrying trend and Ajit Doval
China sends 24 flights with Covid-19 medical supplies, 20 more this week
China sends 24 flights with Covid-19 medical supplies, 20 more this week
Delhi containment zones rise to 84, West district has the most. Complete list here
Delhi containment zones rise to 84, West district has the most. Complete list here
‘Yuvraj Singh gateway of India’: How a news article created a gun fielder
‘Yuvraj Singh gateway of India’: How a news article created a gun fielder
‘Video games vs Wife’: Sakshi Dhoni’s lockdown pic with MSD goes viral
‘Video games vs Wife’: Sakshi Dhoni’s lockdown pic with MSD goes viral
Jeep Compass BS 6 launched. Price and other details here
Jeep Compass BS 6 launched. Price and other details here
Goa CM Pramod Sawant on the state becoming a Covid-free zone
Goa CM Pramod Sawant on the state becoming a Covid-free zone
trending topics
UP Lockdown 2.0 relaxationCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 State-Wise CasesCoronavirus cases in IndiaLockdown 2.0 relaxationsDelhi Lockdown 2.0Today SensexBihar LockdownSalman KhanAarogya Setu App

don't miss

latest news

India news

mumbai news