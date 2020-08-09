Black Eyed Peas’ Action music video uses deep fake to fit them into Enthiran, Singham scenes. Watch

music

The Black Eyed Peas have released the music video for their song Action. The video is a treat for their Indian fans as it uses footage from five different Indian action films and combines it with deep fake technology.

The video uses scenes from S Shankar’s Enthiran, Rohit Shetty’s Singham, SS Rajamouli’s Maryada Ramanna, and Sundar C’s Aambala. However, Rajinikath’s and Ajay Devgn’s faces have been replaced by Will.I.Am and Taboo’s.

Watch it here:

Taking to Twitter, Will.i.Am revealed that he had always been inspired by India and Bollywood. “Check out our video for #ACTION inspired by #BOLLYWOOD...ive always loved music from india...#Elephunk and #MonkeyBusiness were inspired by Indian Culture...thank you india for your vibrancy and contribution to the world,” he wrote.

Replying to his tweet. AR Rahman wrote, “The borders are blurring through art! #tamilcinema @directorshankar #rajnikant #india.”

Previously also, The Black Eyes Peas has sampled the tune of Don song Ye Mera Dil for their song chartbuster Don’t Phunk with my Heart. Another Hindi song, Ae Naujawan from film Apradh was also sampled by the band for the same song.

Black Eyed Peas currently includes will.i.am, apl.de.ap and Taboo. Fergie, who was also a part of the band, had stepped away from the group in 2017, after working together for over 10 years. Talking about her departure, will.i.am recently explained, “We love her, and she’s focusing on being a mom. That’s a hard job, and that’s what she really wants to do and we’re here for her... It’s really the way Fergie designed it, so we’re respecting her design. We love Fergie, and we don’t want anything but awesomeness for her.”

The band also has other hits such as Boom Boom Pow and I Gotta Feeling and multiple Grammy wins to their credit.

