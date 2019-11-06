Filhall teaser: Akshay Kumar stars in his first ever music video with Nupur Sanon. Watch

music

Akshay Kumar has shared the teaser for his first ever music video, titled Filhall, on social media. In the video, he stars opposite Kriti Sanon’s sister, Nupur Sanon.

“I often hear people say, nowadays songs lack melody. I hope #FILHALL changes that. Sharing the teaser of my FIRST MUSIC VIDEO! Full song releasing on 9th Nov,” he wrote in a tweet. The video shows Akshay and Nupur romancing in a small town in Punjab while a melodious tune plays in the background. Their love story is interrupted by her disapproving family, who drag her away from him. Watch here:

Expressing her excitement at working with Akshay on her debut acting assignment, Nupur shared, “It was my first acting assignment, and that too with such a big star, so I had butterflies in my stomach. I was nervous on the first day of the shoot as I had not met Akshay even socially before. But he was warm, and we bonded over our Punjabi connect. I kept on asking him questions on how to go about it. He calmly told me, you are doing good, if I think I need to guide you, I will.”

The song which is crooned by Punjabi singer B Praak and will see the fresh chemistry between the duo and the fans are already excited about the same. The same has been directed by Arvinder Khaira and also stars Punjabi actor Ammy Virk.

In the poster, fans saw Akshay and Nupur standing close to each other. A shy Nupur can be seen looking down while Akshay can be seen looking at her with love.“Witness a tale of heart-wrenching love Here’s the poster of my first ever music video,” the Mission Mangal star had captioned the post.

“Filhaal biggest collaboration Of 2019...Really can’t thank enough to Akshay paaji for this when it comes to you paaji. I really got speechless. You are just awesome in every way,” B Praak wrote.

