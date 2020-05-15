e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 15, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Music / I hope that everyone will continue to embrace their inner goddess: Raja Kumari

I hope that everyone will continue to embrace their inner goddess: Raja Kumari

The singer-rapper has collaborated with Krewella and NERVO for a new single titled Goddess.

music Updated: May 15, 2020 16:04 IST
Nikita Deb
Nikita Deb
Raja Kumari’s new single is all about embracing our inner goddess.
Raja Kumari’s new single is all about embracing our inner goddess.
         

Having worked with international artistes including Gwen Stefani, Iggy Azalea, and Fifth Harmony, among others, singer-rapper Raja Kumari has become quite a popular name in the international music scene.

And taking this streak forward, the Grammy award nominated artiste Kumari, is now all set to release a single with the popular American EDM band Krewella, and Australian DJ duo NERVO. The single titled Goddess releases today and is an “empowering feminist anthem of vigour” which marks Kumari’s first time collaboration with Krewella and NERVO.

Krewella say the presence of the goddess gives heartbeat to all aspects of life.
Krewella say the presence of the goddess gives heartbeat to all aspects of life.

Kumari says, “It’s always been part of my DNA to work with other talented women and continue to create more spaces for us to shine. When Krewella and NERVO came to me with a song they were producing, called Goddess, I did not hesitate at all to hop on it. I hope that everyone including male, female and non-binary people, will continue to embrace their inner goddess.”

You can watch the song here: 

Krewella, who have in the past, collaborated with Tiësto and the likes, add that they wrote Goddess with Karra Madden, Nervo, and Raja Kumari, about the “sense of empowerment that comes with recognising and honoring the goddess that exists within, and all around us”. “Whether in a state of silently going inward or manifesting her dreams in the material world, the presence of the goddess gives heartbeat to all aspects of life. We produced the song with our friends Cody Tarpley and Reid Stefan, and tapped into our Pakistani roots to honor the vision of Krewella blending east and west, with a bhangra-inspired beat and organic, tribal percussion,” say Krewella.

NERVO say it was great to finally collaborate with the Krewella girls.
NERVO say it was great to finally collaborate with the Krewella girls.

NERVO, who have been featured in DJ Mag Top 100 DJs, say that they have been “bumping shoulders at festivals with the Krewella babes for the past 6 years so it was so so great to finally get in the studio together”. NERVO add, “The girls truly are incredible artists as well as such beautiful souls. We hope this track empowers other women to follow their intuition and run their lives like a Goddess.”

top news
LIVE: 3rd tranche of economic package to focus on agriculture, says FM
LIVE: 3rd tranche of economic package to focus on agriculture, says FM
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
‘No loudspeakers for azaan, only human voice allowed’: UP top court orders
‘No loudspeakers for azaan, only human voice allowed’: UP top court orders
World Bank to fund $1bn for mobile safety nets for Covid-19 hit migrants in India
World Bank to fund $1bn for mobile safety nets for Covid-19 hit migrants in India
Part of Army’s Sena Bhawan in Delhi shut after soldier tests Covid-19 +ve
Part of Army’s Sena Bhawan in Delhi shut after soldier tests Covid-19 +ve
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Exclusive: VW India bets on Taigun SUV, used car segment to pave way ahead
Exclusive: VW India bets on Taigun SUV, used car segment to pave way ahead
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

music news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In