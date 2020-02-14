e-paper
Home / Music / Sonam Sherpa, lead guitarist of Parikrama, dies of cardiac arrest at 48

Sonam Sherpa, lead guitarist of Parikrama, dies of cardiac arrest at 48

Sonam Sherpa, the lead guitarist of Parikrama, died on Friday in West Bengal. Singers and musicians are mourning his death.

music Updated: Feb 14, 2020 17:49 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sonam Sherpa and his friends started Parikrama in 1991.
         

Sonam Sherpa, the lead guitarist of rock band Parikrama has died. The 48-year-old musician suffered a cardiac arrest on Friday while he was visiting Kurseong, West Bengal, reported Rolling Stone India.

Music composer Vishal Dadlani expressed his condolences on Sherpa’s death on social media. “You were always the kindest heart. I wish we’d spent more time together, man. I wish we’d played more gigs together. I wish I’d hung out with you more while there was still time. I wish I’d gotten to know your wife and kid so I could tell them today, what a great guy you were. Cant believe you’re gone, #SonamSherpa . I cant even begin to imagine what @parikramaindia @subirmalik666 @nitinmaliklive are feeling right now,” he wrote. “A true Indian legend has passed on. #SonamSherpa was more than a guitar-player. He was a pioneer, a teacher and an inspiration to so many. He was also a good friend and always humble despite his brilliance and popularity. Heartbroken. Truly, truly heartbroken,” he added.

(Left to right) Chintan, Subir , Dilip, Sonam, Nitin and Vipin in a 1996 picture of the band (Sohail Akber)

Ehsaan of Shankar Ehsaan Loy trio also mourned the loss. “Unbelievable what a nice guy and a true blue rocker,” he wrote. Singer Meyiang Chang wrote, “Oh no, man! What a gentle guy with tremendous talent and swag. RIP Sonam. Hang in there.”

 Parikrama was started by in 1991 in Delhi by Subir Malik (keyboards), Nitin Malik (vocals), Chintan Kalra (bass), Prashant Bahadur (guitars), Rahul Malhotra and Sherpa. Parikrama was one of the oldest rock bands of India.

