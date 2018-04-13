Tulsi Kumar: I am so excited to get back to singing — both behind the mic and on the stage

Singer Tulsi Kumar is “more than excited” to get back to action, after a hiatus of “roughly three or four months”. In December last year, Tulsi gave birth to a baby boy, who she has named Shivaay.

“It is an overwhelming feeling to become a mother. I know it sounds like a cliché, but really, you don’t know the feeling of being a parent, until you become one. That being said, I am so excited to get back to singing, both behind the mic and on the stage. I have missed it. Now that Shivaay has grown up a bit, and can travel with me, I’m ready to get back to work,” says Tulsi.

The singer — who chooses to call it a “comeback of sorts” — reveals that she is nervous about her upcoming concerts. “I will be doing six concerts [in and around the country]. I have to say I am feeling the jitters, because it is after a while that I’ll be doing live shows. Although it wasn’t a very long break, but it still feels like a comeback of sorts,” she adds.

She says that she loves to do live shows. “That’s because it is a completely different world, and I can connect with my fans, and do so much when I am performing live. So, I am a bit nervous, but it’s also exciting!” she beams.

In the pipeline, Tulsi also has a song for the John Abraham-starrer Satyamev Jayate. And, she will soon release a single — Raat Ka Maaal, for which she has collaborated with singer-songwriter Guru Randhawa. “I wanted to do a peppy dance number. So, Guru Randhawa was the right choice for it. His music sense, when it comes to this genre is amazing, and it was great to collaborate with him,” she says.

Interact with the author on Twitter/@sammysamarth