World Music Day: Shankar Mahadevan hopes his new song will heal hearts, urges everyone to let independent music shine

Jun 20, 2020

“When the going gets tough, let music heal your soul,” says Shankar Mahadevan. The singer-songwriter-composer, who has been making melodies for three decades now,believes in reaching out to people through music, especially during crisis. On the occasion of World Music Day, the National award-winning vocalist has a quite few things up his sleeve.

He tells us, “I’m doing two online concerts. I’ve plans to post a song from my album with John McLaughlin as it was a sort of world music album. Then there’s a new song that we’re working on. Since at home, I have these two wonderful musicians (his children Siddharth and Shivam); all three of us would compose and record a new single.”

Calling it a “happy song”, Mahadevan shares it’s penned by lyricist-poet Javed Akhtar.

“The song is about freedom from all the worries. It spreads positivity and that’s what we need the most right now. The crisis around has brought our morale down. So, we want to tell people to stay strong, and not doubt their capabilities. What can be a better way to communicate this than our music,” he adds.

Meanwhile, Sushant Singh Rajput’s death by suicide has sparked many controversies. Recently, singer-composer Sonu Nigam spoke at length about how Bollywood music industry functions in the hands of a select few, and warned that one “might soon hear about suicides in the music industry”. He also called out music labels who don’t give chance to new singers. Mahadevan agrees with Nigam.

“We’ve always given opportunities to new singers. Our intention has always been to encourage new talents. But, what Sonu is saying is absolutely right and the only solution to this is to let independent music shine. Promote, respect, encourage and show your love to independent creations,” he urges.

By doing that, feels Mahadevan, independent music can counter popularity of Bollywood songs.

“Times are changing. There’s this whole lot of artistes who’ve come along, extremely talented and can change the game. Look at Arjun Kanungo, Prateek Kuhad. They have such fabulous voice and presence,” points Mahadevan, adding that independent artistes needs to reinvent themselves and “that individualistic approach will change the game for them”.

“Look at Akriti Kakkar. She never got many songs in Bollywood, but apart from her beautiful voice, the way she worked on her image makes her so relevant and popular. Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy as a team always experimented even when opinions were against us. Not saying anything against anyone here, but when I see how these singers and composer suffer I feel they deserve more freedom,” he says.

Urging people to offer financial backing to fresh talent, Mahadevan concludes, “A song is either good or bad. But what makes you reach to more people is promotion and marketing. It’s time that we focus on these talents too.”

