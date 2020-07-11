e-paper
8-month-old infant found crying next to dead couple in Noida house: Police

8-month-old infant found crying next to dead couple in Noida house: Police

According to the police, they found an eight-month-old child sitting next to the duo, who was found dead.

noida Updated: Jul 11, 2020 19:57 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi
Noida
The family of the couple and the local police station in Bihar have been informed about the duo, a police official said. (ANI )
         

A couple was found dead at their rented house in Sector 51 of Hoshiyarpur area of Noida in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday.

According to the police, after a resident of Hoshiyarpur area informed them that a child can be heard crying inside the house but the occupants of the house are not responding, they reached the spot and broke down the door of the house. They found an eight-month-old child sitting next to the duo, who was found dead.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ranvijay Singh told ANI, “Initially, it seems like suicide but our team did not recover any suicide note from the spot. On enquiry, it was revealed that the couple belonging to Bihar had shifted on July 7 at the rented house.”

“The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem and the child has been shifted to a hospital for medical check-up,” Singh said.

The family of the couple and the local police station in Bihar have been informed about the duo, he added.

An investigation is underway.

