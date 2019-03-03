Delhi-based couple attacked in Noida, robbed by private bus driver in case of road rage

A 25-year-old bus driver was arrested by the Sector 24 police on Saturday for allegedly assaulting and robbing a Delhi-based couple in a case of road rage on Saturday morning.

Bhupendra Singh Dhoni, a resident of Rohini, Delhi, works as an interior designer and had come to Noida for some work with his wife, who is a lawyer.

“It was around 8.45am when, on the stretch from Mamura towards Sector 71, a private bus overtook us at a very high speed. It almost hit us and the driver stopped the bus just ahead of us. When we objected, three to four men, who appeared to be in their twenties, got out of the bus and started arguing with me,” he alleged in his complaint.

He further alleged that he was manhandled by the suspect and one of the men reached for ₹50,000 that was kept on his SUV’s dashboard.

“When I objected, one of his accomplices brought an iron road from the bus. They tried hitting me but I ducked and they ended up hitting my car. One of them punched me just above my right eye. They also snatched a gold chain I was wearing before fleeing,” he added in his complaint.

He then called up the police helpline (100) after which he was taken for first aid to the district hospital.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered at the Sector 24 police station under Section 394 (voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery) of the Indian Penal Code.

“The driver was identified as Manoj. We have arrested him. During the assault, he also suffered some minor injuries. It was a case of road rage. We are on the lookout for the other suspects as well,” Pradeep Kumar Tripathi, the station house officer of the, Sector 24 police station, said.

