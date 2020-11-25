e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 25, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / NIIMS gets approval for 150 MBBS seats, becomes third medical college in district

NIIMS gets approval for 150 MBBS seats, becomes third medical college in district

noida Updated: Nov 25, 2020, 23:13 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

In a boost to the city’s medical education sector, Noida International Institute of Medical Sciences (NIIMS) has been recognised and has been approved 150 seats for its MBBS courses.

The National medical commission approved it earlier this month, said the institute’s administration.

Till now district Gautam Budh Nagar had two medical colleges -- School of Medical Sciences and Research, Sharda University and Government Institute of Medical Science (GIMS) -- both situated in Greater Noida. While Sharda University has 150 MBBS seats, GIMS currently has 100 such seats.

“NIIMS has started accepting fresh batch of MBBS students for the coming academic session of 2020 -2021. Currently the NEET counselling is underway and to facilitate registration applicants can visit the NIIMS website and register themselves for NIIMS alongside scheduling campus visits,” said a statement from the institute.

Recently NIIMS had set up a National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) certified Covid-19 testing laboratory.

“NIIMS as an institution is totally dedicated to the cause of bracing up the healthcare system in India. With an integrated approach we have developed an ecosystem that on one hand churns out quality medical practitioners and on the other meets the ever-growing need of according efficient healthcare solutions and treatment to the needies with our 350+ bedded on campus hospital,” says Dr. Devesh Kumar Singh, Chairman, NIIMS.

top news
Diego Maradona, soccer icon who led Argentina to glory, dies at 60
Diego Maradona, soccer icon who led Argentina to glory, dies at 60
Cyclone Nivar’s landfall begins, rains pound Tamil Nadu coast
Cyclone Nivar’s landfall begins, rains pound Tamil Nadu coast
Night curfews allowed, lockdown needs Centre’s nod in new Covid protocol
Night curfews allowed, lockdown needs Centre’s nod in new Covid protocol
Thousands of farmers at Haryana border for ‘Delhi Chalo’ march: 10 points
Thousands of farmers at Haryana border for ‘Delhi Chalo’ march: 10 points
LIVE: 2 rivers in TN witness rise in water levels due to continuous rains
LIVE: 2 rivers in TN witness rise in water levels due to continuous rains
Nivar: Once bitten twice shy, Chennai residents park cars on flyover
Nivar: Once bitten twice shy, Chennai residents park cars on flyover
‘One day we’ll kick a ball together in the sky above’: Pele
‘One day we’ll kick a ball together in the sky above’: Pele
Smriti Irani vs Asaduddin Owaisi on ‘love jihad’ law, day after UP ordinance
Smriti Irani vs Asaduddin Owaisi on ‘love jihad’ law, day after UP ordinance
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesCovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 casesCyclone NivarRahul GandhiDelhi air quality

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Noida News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In