Noida / Noida metro station to be dedicated to transgender community

Noida metro station to be dedicated to transgender community

Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwarisaid that employment will be provided to the members of transgender community so that they get a chance to connect with the mainstream.

noida Updated: Jun 22, 2020 09:39 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Asian News International | Posted by Prashasti Singh
Noida
The station will be open for all commuters, Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwarisaid said.
The station will be open for all commuters, Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwarisaid said.(HT Photo)
         

Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) will make Noida’s Sector-50 metro station a dedicated station for the transgender community, said Noida Authority CEO Ritu Maheshwari on Sunday.

Maheshwari said that employment will be provided to the members of transgender community so that they get a chance to connect with the mainstream. The station will be open for all commuters, she added.

“This initiative has been taken to uplift and provide employment to the transgender community. Under this initiative, they will be employed for some activities such as ticketing counter and housekeeping,” said Maheshwari.

“Various NGOs that work for the transgender community are helping in carrying forward the initiative. This comes after we dedicated two stations as pink stations while considering facilities for women,” she added.

She further informed that in order to facilitate the transgenders, required up-gradation (such as toilet facilities) will also take place at the station. The transformation is expected to be completed in one month.

