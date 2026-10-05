Canada Express Entry explained: How the PR system works and what Indians should know before applying

Canada's Express Entry system is the federal government's main online route for managing permanent residence applications from skilled workers, including candidates applying through three economic immigration programs. For Indians considering Canada as a long-term destination, understanding how the points-based system works is key before entering the pool.

Canada's Express Entry system is the federal government's main online route for managing permanent residence applications. (Unsplash)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Express Entry does not itself constitute an immigration program. Instead, it manages applications under the Canadian Experience Class, Federal Skilled Worker Program and Federal Skilled Trades Program, according to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC).

How does Canada's Express Entry system work?

The process starts with an eligible candidate creating an Express Entry profile and entering the candidate pool. IRCC then ranks candidates using the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS), with invitations issued during rounds of invitations.

Also read: EB-5 Green Card route gets more expensive: Expert explains what investors could lose by waiting until November 30

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Candidates who receive an Invitation to Apply (ITA) can then submit a complete application for permanent residence, along with the required documents and fees. IRCC reviews the application before making a final decision. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Candidates who receive an Invitation to Apply (ITA) can then submit a complete application for permanent residence, along with the required documents and fees. IRCC reviews the application before making a final decision. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The three programs have different eligibility requirements. The Canadian Experience Class is introduced for people with qualifying Canadian work experience, while the Federal Skilled Worker Program and Federal Skilled Trades Program cover eligible skilled workers based on their respective criteria.

Candidates can check their eligibility and calculate their CRS score before creating a profile.

What determines a candidate's CRS score?

The CRS is central to Express Entry because candidates compete for invitations based on their ranking in the pool.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also read: US immigration rules for Indians: When can visitors change nonimmigrant status without leaving America?

IRCC considers factors including a candidate's skills and work experience, education, language ability and other elements under the CRS. Candidates must also provide documents such as language test results, education credentials, proof of funds where applicable and police certificates as part of the process.

An Express Entry profile does not guarantee an invitation. Candidates must receive an ITA in an applicable round before they can submit an application for permanent residence.

What Indians should know before applying

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

For Indian applicants, the same federal Express Entry rules apply as for other candidates. A strong profile therefore depends on meeting the eligibility requirements and building a competitive CRS score rather than simply creating a profile.

Applicants should make sure their educational qualifications, language test results and work experience are properly documented before entering the pool. Depending on the program and individual circumstances, candidates may also need to demonstrate sufficient settlement funds and provide police certificates.

The Express Entry system also requires applicants to keep their profile information accurate and updated. A profile can be entered into the pool, but an invitation is only issued if the candidate is selected in an applicable round.

How much does Express Entry cost?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

IRCC's current Express Entry page lists the application fee at C$1,590. The same fee applies to a spouse, while the fee for each dependent child is C$270.

Processing times vary by program and application, according to IRCC.

For Indians weighing Canada's permanent residence options, Express Entry is therefore best understood as a competitive selection system rather than a direct application route. Meeting the basic eligibility criteria gets a candidate into consideration; the CRS ranking determines how competitive that profile is when IRCC conducts invitation rounds.