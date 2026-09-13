Canada to introduce new Express Entry platform: What Indian applicants need to know about changes

Canada is rebuilding the technology behind its Express Entry immigration system, with Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) planning a new Expression of Interest system as part of a wider digital modernization program, according to a report by Immigration Canada. The change could eventually make it easier for the department to adjust immigration priorities, but it does not mean Express Entry, the Comprehensive Ranking System (CRS) or current eligibility rules are being replaced now.

Canada's Express Entry is getting a new system. (Unsplash)

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The plans were outlined in IRCC's 2026 Deputy Minister Transition Binder, published in September. The department is replacing its more than 20-year-old Global Case Management System (GCMS) with a new case management platform and enterprise data platform. Express Entry is among the first programs scheduled to move to the new technology.

What is changing in Express Entry?

IRCC says the first release of the new case management platform will include an Expression of Interest system for Express Entry. The department has listed its rollout as a priority for the coming year.

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{{^usCountry}} For prospective immigrants, however, this should not be read as the launch of a completely new immigration program. Express Entry already works broadly on an Expression of Interest model: eligible candidates create profiles, enter a pool, receive a CRS score and may be invited by IRCC to apply for permanent residence. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For prospective immigrants, however, this should not be read as the launch of a completely new immigration program. Express Entry already works broadly on an Expression of Interest model: eligible candidates create profiles, enter a pool, receive a CRS score and may be invited by IRCC to apply for permanent residence. {{/usCountry}}

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IRCC has not announced a new CRS, new eligibility requirements or a decision to abolish the existing Express Entry pool as part of the technology project. There is also no specific launch date for the new Expression of Interest system.

What Indians planning Canada immigration need to know

For Indian applicants considering Express Entry, the immediate message is to continue following the existing system unless IRCC issues new instructions. There is currently no indication in the announcement that existing candidates must recreate their profiles or change their applications because of the technology overhaul.

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The longer-term significance could be greater. Express Entry has become an important tool for Canada to target specific economic and labor-market priorities through category-based selection. A more flexible technology platform could allow IRCC to operationally implement changes to categories, intake management and selection policies more easily.

That matters to Indian skilled workers because future selection priorities could affect which occupations, skills and profiles receive invitations. But the new platform itself does not change Canada's immigration rules. Any changes to selection criteria must still follow Canada's legislation, regulations and ministerial instructions.

AI, automation and a new online account

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The modernization will also introduce greater automation for straightforward cases, artificial intelligence to assist decision-makers and advanced analytics to support officers handling complex decisions. IRCC's plans do not say that AI will independently make Express Entry decisions without human involvement.

Applicants are also expected to see changes to how they interact with IRCC online. The department is developing a single online account intended to eventually provide clients with one digital window for accessing its programs and services. Express Entry clients are among those targeted for the new system, with older portals eventually expected to be consolidated.

IRCC has also identified initiatives involving international talent, research and artificial intelligence that could influence future Express Entry categories. The Canadian government is separately pursuing an accelerated pathway for H-1B visa holders and is considering what role Express Entry could play in attracting and retaining those workers.

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