Want to visit the UAE? Two new offers could change how much Indian travelers spend on their next trip

Indian travelers planning a UAE holiday this year have two new offers to consider, with Abu Dhabi offering complimentary UAE entry visas to eligible tourists from India and Dubai rewarding residents who bring overseas visitors to the emirate. Indian travelers planning a UAE holiday? Two new offers could change how much they spend on their next trip. UAE flag is shown in this image. (Unsplash)

The separate tourism campaigns launched by Dubai and Abu Dhabi are aimed at increasing visitor numbers during the summer and early autumn travel period. For Indian tourists, the Abu Dhabi program could directly reduce the cost of a UAE trip for those who meet its conditions.

Abu Dhabi offers free UAE visas to eligible Indians Abu Dhabi’s promotion is specifically aimed at Indian passport holders travelling from India. Under the program, eligible travelers can have the full cost of their UAE entry visa covered when they book an Abu Dhabi holiday through participating travel partners or online travel agencies.

The offer is available from August 1 to October 31, 2026, with up to 20,000 visas available during the pilot period.

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Travelers must book a package that includes at least three consecutive nights at an Abu Dhabi hotel, a return flight from India and a booking through a participating travel partner or online travel agency.

The free visa cannot be claimed through an independent application. Travelers must use one of the participating travel partners or OTAs to qualify for the offer.

Dubai offers rewards when residents invite visitors Dubai has launched a separate initiative called A Dubai Invite, aimed at UAE citizens and residents who encourage friends and relatives from overseas to visit.

Under the program, eligible residents can unlock a package of benefits worth more than Dh3,000 if their nominated visitors arrive in Dubai between July 20 and October 31, 2026.

The rewards cover areas including hotel stays, restaurants and dining experiences, tourist attractions and lifestyle services.

Residents aged 18 or above with a valid Emirates ID can participate. They must nominate their overseas guests through the program's online form before the visitors arrive.

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Up to five visitors can be nominated at a time, with additional guests allowed through separate submissions.

What Indian travelers should know The two schemes work differently. Abu Dhabi’s offer is directly available to eligible Indian passport holders travelling from India, but it comes with package and booking conditions.

Dubai’s program, meanwhile, is aimed at UAE residents rather than overseas tourists directly. Indian visitors can benefit indirectly if they are invited and nominated by an eligible Dubai resident, although the program itself does not provide a visa.

Visitors nominated under Dubai’s scheme must not already be UAE residents and must enter Dubai on a valid tourist visa or be eligible for visa on arrival.

The Dubai rewards remain valid until December 31, 2026, unless individual offers specify otherwise, while the visitor arrival window runs until October 31.