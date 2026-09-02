Planning a UAE trip? Indians with these visas or residence permits may qualify for visa on arrival

Indian passport holders planning a trip to the UAE cannot automatically assume they will receive a visa on arrival. The facility is available only to Indians who meet specific eligibility conditions, including holding certain valid visas or residence permits from other countries. UAE visa-on-arrival for Indians comes with conditions: Who qualifies and what travelers need to know. Image for representational purposes. (Unsplash)

The rules are particularly relevant for Indians living, working or studying abroad who may be travelling to Dubai, Abu Dhabi or another UAE emirate for a short visit.

Not every Indian passport holder gets visa on arrival Under the UAE's expanded rules, eligible Indian nationals can obtain a visa on arrival if they hold an ordinary Indian passport valid for at least six months and have a qualifying visa, residence permit or Green Card issued by specified countries.

The eligible documents include certain valid permits or visas from the US, UK, European Union, Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, Singapore and South Korea. The UAE expanded the facility for Indian nationals in February 2025 and subsequently broadened the list of qualifying countries.

This means an Indian passport alone does not qualify a traveler for the facility.

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What is the visa-on-arrival option? Eligible travelers can receive a 14-day visa on arrival, subject to the applicable fee and immigration requirements. The UAE has also introduced a 60-day visa-on-arrival option for qualifying Indian and Filipino travelers under the expanded rules.

The exact conditions can depend on the qualifying document held by the traveler, so Indians should verify their eligibility before flying rather than relying solely on the fact that they hold a visa from another country.

The UAE's General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs also requires the traveler's passport and qualifying immigration document to meet validity requirements.

Indians living abroad should pay attention The rule is particularly significant for Indians who are non-residents of India and already hold legal residence in another country.

For example, an Indian citizen living in the US, UK, EU or another qualifying jurisdiction may be able to use their valid residence status to access the UAE's visa-on-arrival facility.

That does not mean every type of visa or permit automatically qualifies. Travelers should check whether their particular document falls within the UAE's requirements and whether it remains valid for the required period.

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What travelers should carry Before departing, eligible Indian travelers should ensure they have:

An ordinary Indian passport with at least six months' validity. The qualifying foreign visa, residence permit or Green Card. Any documents required to establish eligibility at immigration. Confirmation from the airline or relevant UAE authority before travel. The UAE's official guidance says travelers must meet the entry conditions and have no restrictions preventing them from entering the country.

A visa on arrival is not the same as visa-free entry For Indian travelers, this distinction is important.

The UAE has not made entry visa-free for all Indian passport holders. Instead, the visa-on-arrival arrangement is conditional on meeting specific requirements.

So an Indian traveler without a qualifying foreign visa or residence permit should not assume they can simply land in Dubai or Abu Dhabi and obtain a visa at the airport.