Canada fast-tracks citizenship certificates for students: What Indians studying in the country should know

Canada is offering urgent processing for some proof of citizenship applications from people planning to study in the country, potentially allowing eligible applicants to receive their citizenship certificates before their academic programs begin. Canada fast-tracks citizenship proof for eligible students: What Indians should know. (Unsplash)

The option could be particularly relevant to Indians who may have a Canadian parent, grandparent or other family connection that gives them a potential claim to Canadian citizenship by descent.

Why the fast-track matters Applications for proof of Canadian citizenship have faced significant delays after changes to citizenship-by-descent rules expanded eligibility.

According to CIC News, processing times had reached 25 months in August, leaving applicants facing waits of more than two years in many cases. The backlog has made the urgent-processing route especially important for people with imminent education plans.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) allows applicants to request urgent processing in certain circumstances, including when a citizenship certificate is needed to attend a school, college or university in Canada.

However, urgent processing is not automatic. IRCC assesses each request individually and does not guarantee that a certificate will arrive before the applicant's program starts.

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What Indian students need to show An applicant seeking urgent processing because of education needs to submit the request along with a complete proof-of-citizenship application.

The documents should include a cover letter requesting urgent processing, an explanation of why the certificate is urgently required for education and evidence of the planned studies.

This can include a letter of acceptance from a Canadian educational institution and a tuition summary.

The application must establish the applicant's citizenship claim and include the required supporting documents linking them to the Canadian citizen through whom they are claiming citizenship.

Citizenship could change tuition costs For Indians who discover that they are already Canadian citizens through descent, obtaining proof of citizenship could have significant financial implications if they plan to study in Canada.

Canadian citizens generally pay domestic tuition rather than international student rates. The difference can amount to thousands of dollars depending on the institution and program.

But applicants should not assume that receiving a citizenship certificate automatically means they will qualify for the lowest tuition category.

Some provinces have separate tuition rules for students who are Canadian citizens but do not meet provincial residency requirements. Quebec, for example, can charge higher tuition to non-residents, although the amount may still be below international student rates.

Universities and colleges may also require formal proof of citizenship before changing a student's tuition classification.

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Indian applicants should check eligibility first The urgent-processing route is relevant only to people who are already Canadian citizens or have a valid claim to citizenship. It is not an alternative pathway for an Indian student seeking citizenship simply because they want to study in Canada.

Applicants claiming citizenship through ancestry first need to establish their eligibility and apply for a Canadian citizenship certificate.

The Canadian citizenship-by-descent rules were significantly changed after Bill C-3, which came into effect in December 2025 and removed the previous first-generation limit in many circumstances.

For Indians with Canadian family connections, the changes could make it worthwhile to investigate whether citizenship was passed through a parent or earlier generation.

The key distinction is that studying in Canada does not make someone eligible for citizenship by itself. The education-related provision can help eligible citizenship applicants obtain proof of an existing citizenship claim more quickly.