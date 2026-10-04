‘None of us will get even half of ₹300 crore’: Producer Fahadh Faasil opens up about Bethlehem Kudumba Unit’s box office success

In 2026, Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil also found major success as a producer with Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, which has emerged as one of the biggest Malayalam hits of the year. The film has grossed more than ₹330 crore worldwide at the box office. In a recent interaction, Fahadh spoke about the film’s success and clarified that its gross collection should not be conflated with the remuneration received by individual team members. Fahadh Faasil co-produced Bethlehem Kudumba Unit.

‘I won’t even get half of this ₹ 300 crore’ Speaking with Cue Studio, Fahadh said that he would not personally receive even half of the ₹300 crore being discussed in connection with the film’s collection. The actor-producer also credited the entire team for the film’s success rather than taking the credit himself.

He said, “None of us will get even half of this ₹300 crore that they are talking about. That is the gross collection. Anyway, the fact that Bethlehem has been a success is something that makes me very happy and proud. It is not just me. There is Girish (director), Shyam (producer) and Dileesh (producer). I see this as a collective success of all of us. I don't see it as my success alone.”

While discussing the film, Fahadh also revealed his favourite scene. He picked the re-creation scene involving a photograph of Mamitha Baiju’s character, Ashley. He said, “In Bethlehem, the re-creation scene based on Mamitha's photograph is my favourite. It worked tremendously for me when I saw it. Such techniques have not been used much in films. I liked it a lot.”