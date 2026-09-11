US bars these 5 companies from H-1B program: What happens to existing workers and their Green Cards?
The US Department of Labor has barred 5 employers from the H-1B visa program due to violations, impacting foreign workers' job security and green-card plans.
The US Department of Labor has barred five employers from participating in the H-1B visa program after violations of federal rules, raising questions for foreign workers whose current jobs, future H-1B filings or employment-based Green-Card plans depend on those companies.
The action comes as the Trump administration steps up scrutiny of H-1B employers, particularly companies accused of misusing the program.
The US Department of Labor’s official H-1B debarment list lists these five employers as debarred or disqualified as of September 1, 2026.
- GowraTech LLC: May 12, 2025 to May 11, 2027
- Renotek Group LLC: August 8, 2025 to August 7, 2027
- Seeloz Inc.: March 4, 2026 to March 3, 2028
- Sherwood at Mount Dora Inc., doing business as Sherwood Academy: May 26, 2026 to May 25, 2028
- Da Vinci at Hunters Creek Inc., doing business as Da Vinci Academy: August 3, 2026 to August 2, 2028
Deep Dive
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What happens to existing H-1B workers?
A company being debarred from the H-1B program does not automatically mean that every existing H-1B worker loses status or must leave the US.
The restriction is aimed at the employer’s participation in the program. The bigger concern comes when an employee needs a new H-1B petition, an extension or another immigration filing that requires the employer to remain eligible.
For workers who can find another sponsor, USCIS H-1B portability rules can provide a route to change employers. USCIS says eligible H-1B workers may generally begin employment with a new employer once that employer properly files a qualifying H-1B petition, subject to the requirements of the portability provisions.
What about Green-Card sponsorship?
The consequences can be more complicated for workers pursuing an employment-based Green Card through a debarred company.
An employer’s H-1B debarment does not automatically invalidate the visas of H-1B workers already employed by the company, according to Department of Labor guidance. However, the agency says no H-1B extensions will be granted during the debarment period.
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For workers pursuing employment-based green cards, the consequences depend on the stage of the individual case and the immigration filings involved; the DOL guidance does not state that a debarment automatically ends a worker’s green-card process.
Debarment is not the same as a willful-violator listing
The DOL maintains separate information on H-1B debarred or disqualified employers and employers identified as willful violators. The lists should not be treated as interchangeable.
The immediate issue for the five companies above is their active debarment from participating in the H-1B program.
For H-1B workers, the key question is what happens when their current approval expires or another employer-sponsored filing becomes necessary.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAsmi
Asmi is a digital content producer covering international affairs, technology, business, and trending news. She writes and edits digital-first stories with a focus on delivering timely, accurate, and engaging coverage for online audiences. She produces news across a wide range of topics, combining strong editorial judgment with audience insights to make complex developments accessible and relevant. Her work includes breaking news, explainers, and feature stories, with an emphasis on clarity, verification, and speed in a fast-paced digital newsroom. She is particularly interested in global politics, emerging technologies, media, and internet culture, and enjoys translating complex developments into reader-friendly stories. Asmi holds a master's degree in English and has a strong foundation in research, editing, and digital publishing. Her published work reflects a commitment to factual reporting, accessible storytelling, and audience-centric journalism. She continues to explore evolving trends in digital news and multimedia storytelling while contributing to coverage that informs and engages readers.Read More