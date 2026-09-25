Cornell University tightens CPT rules for some international students; here's what Indians need to know

Cornell University has tightened eligibility for Curricular Practical Training (CPT) for some F-1 international students after two US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) messages clarified federal requirements governing the work authorization.

Cornell University has tightened CPT eligibility for some F-1 international students following ICE guidance. (X/@Cornell)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Cornell International Services announced the stricter criteria on August 31, following ICE's Student and Exchange Visitor Program (SEVP) broadcast messages issued on August 12 and August 24.

Under the new interpretation, CPT at Cornell will be approved only when an internship or employment opportunity is embedded in the curriculum, required for all students to complete their degree and supported by a formal agreement with the employer, according to the university's advisory.

Also read: US urges public to report immigration fraud: What NRIs should know about new ‘Protect America Together’ push

What changed for F-1 students?

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} CPT allows eligible F-1 students to undertake off-campus employment that forms an integral part of their academic program. The authorization is issued by a student's designated school official at the institution where they are enrolled. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} CPT allows eligible F-1 students to undertake off-campus employment that forms an integral part of their academic program. The authorization is issued by a student's designated school official at the institution where they are enrolled. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The SEVP messages have narrowed how universities interpret when employment qualifies as an integral and required component of an academic program. Cornell International Services said the guidance "significantly narrow[s] the past interpretation of CPT eligibility criteria."

The change could affect students who previously relied on CPT for internships, cooperative education or other work-and-study arrangements that were connected to their studies but were not formally required for degree completion.

Students whose programs do not meet the revised CPT requirements may instead have to consider Optional Practical Training (OPT) for qualifying employment.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also read: New six figure H-1B visa fee could cost US Treasury $38 billion over 10 years if applications fall: Study

Why the change matters for Indian students

The distinction between CPT and OPT is significant because using pre-completion OPT can reduce the amount of post-completion OPT available to a student.

Eligible F-1 students can generally receive up to 12 months of OPT. Any period of pre-completion OPT used before completing the degree is deducted from the student's overall 12-month OPT allowance.

Cornell International Services told students that it was working with university and national colleagues to understand the implications of the new interpretation.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

"We all need to get this right because we do not want to prejudice your status in the country or the university's ability to host international students," the university said in an email to its international student community, according to The Cornell Daily Sun.

The SEVP's August 12 message said it had observed an increase in CPT authorizations that it believed did not meet regulatory requirements, particularly authorizations for employment that was not an integral part of an established curriculum.

The agency also warned institutions that improper CPT authorizations could result in administrative or legal consequences. Schools that fail to comply with SEVP requirements could also risk losing their certification to enroll international students.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The August 24 message provided further clarification on how CPT should operate as an integral and required part of an educational experience.