From Oracle engineer to cricket stardom: The magical MLC 2026 run of Saurabh Netravalkar

For most cricketers, balancing an elite sporting career with a demanding corporate job would seem impossible. For Saurabh Netravalkar, however, it has become a defining part of his identity. Saurabh Netravalkar has picked up 10 wickets in seven matches so far in this year's MLC season. (Washington Freedom/X)

By day, he is a software engineer at Oracle, helping develop search technology for vector databases. By night, and increasingly under the spotlight, he remains one of the most dependable fast bowlers in American cricket.

Netrawalkar’s recent three-wicket haul The 34-year-old left-arm seamer has once again proven why he continues to be a significant element of Washington Freedom's bowling attack in Major League Cricket 2026.

His latest standout display came against the Los Angeles Knight Riders, where he claimed a brilliant three-wicket haul to help Washington tighten their grip on the contest.

The left-arm pacer made an immediate impact with an early breakthrough using the new ball before adding two more wickets during his second spell at the death.

Control defines his success His disciplined spell again highlighted the qualities that have made him one of the most respected bowlers in franchise cricket and a fan favourite in the United States. He has picked up 10 wickets in seven matches so far in this year's MLC season.

The India-born pacer has continued to deliver with consistency, relying on accuracy, swing, and impeccable control rather than outright pace.

His ability to break partnerships and bowl effectively in both the powerplay and death overs has kept Washington Freedom among the strongest bowling units in the league.

From India to USA His journey remains one of cricket's most remarkable stories. After representing India at the Under-19 level alongside players such as KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal, opportunities at the senior domestic level became limited.

Rather than giving up the game, Netravalkar moved to the United States to pursue higher education at Cornell University before joining Oracle as a software engineer in 2016. Cricket, however, never left him.

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The turning point came when changes to ICC eligibility rules opened the door for him to represent the United States. Since then, he has become the face of American cricket, and also captained the national side until 2021.