Germany, UK, Australia or Ireland? Expert explains which study destination is best for Indian students

Choosing a study destination has become a more complex decision for Indian students, with factors such as job opportunities, affordability, return on investment and post-study work options becoming as important as university reputation.

According to the expert, one of the biggest mistakes students make is selecting a country before deciding their career pathway. (Unsplash/ Representational)

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Sanjay Laul, founder of MSM Unify, said students are increasingly moving away from choosing destinations based only on popularity or rankings and are instead evaluating how a foreign degree can support their long-term career goals.

“University rankings still matter, but they should be viewed as a starting point rather than the final decision-making tool,” Laul said. According to him, the focus among students and parents has shifted from prestige-driven choices to outcome-driven decisions.

This shift comes as overseas education remains a significant financial commitment for Indian families, with costs potentially exceeding ₹30-60 lakh depending on the destination and course, as per Laul.

Germany, UK, Australia or Ireland?

Laul said students are increasingly assessing destinations based on a combination of affordability, employment prospects and immigration pathways rather than simply following traditional preferences.

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{{^usCountry}} Germany has emerged as an attractive destination due to the availability of low-cost education options at several public universities and strong demand for professionals in engineering and technology fields. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Germany has emerged as an attractive destination due to the availability of low-cost education options at several public universities and strong demand for professionals in engineering and technology fields. {{/usCountry}}

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Ireland has also gained popularity among Indian students because of its growing technology sector and career opportunities after graduation.

“The UK is popular because of the Graduate Route that permits foreign graduates to have work experience after finishing their studies,” the founder said, adding that the country continues to remain a preferred destination despite changing global education trends.

Australia remains a choice for students looking at careers in sectors such as healthcare, engineering and skilled occupations. However, Laul noted that policy changes have influenced how students evaluate the country.

He added that destinations such as the UAE, Singapore and parts of Europe are also witnessing growing interest as their education systems become more aligned with labor market requirements.

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“The most successful students are no longer asking, ‘Which country is popular?’ Instead, they are asking, ‘Which destination offers the best return on investment and long-term career prospects?’”

What should students consider before studying abroad?

According to Laul, one of the biggest mistakes students make is selecting a country before deciding their career pathway.

He advised students to evaluate factors such as program accreditation, relevance of the course, internship opportunities, industry connections, placement outcomes and future job prospects before committing to an overseas degree.

He also mentioned the importance of choosing courses linked to emerging sectors including artificial intelligence, healthcare, cybersecurity, sustainability and advanced manufacturing.

Hidden costs of studying abroad

While tuition fees remain a major consideration, Laul said living expenses often surprise students after they move overseas. “Living expenses may take up 30-50% of the entire cost of education depending on the country,” he said.

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Expenses such as rent, utilities, transportation, mobile bills, textbooks, winter clothing, visa renewals and currency fluctuations can significantly increase the overall cost of studying abroad.

The founder recommended that students maintain a contingency reserve of at least 10-15% while planning their finances.